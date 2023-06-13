Stacey Mei Yan Fong wanted to celebrate her chosen homeland, so she baked 50 pies for 50 states

Pies have a special place in Stacey Mei Yan Fong’s life — she bakes pies when she is “feeling too much, or sometimes not enough.”

“I bake a pie when I celebrate something, make a new friend, figure out something hard, go on an inspiring trip, and, most of all when I’m trying to create of sense of home,” Fong writes in the intro to her just-released cookbook, “50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the United States Through Pie.”

Read It "50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant's Love Letter to the United States Through Pie" by Stacey Mei Yan Fong. Published by Voracious, an imprint of Little Brown and Company. 384 pages $35

Fong, a resident of Brooklyn, N.Y., was born in Singapore, grew up in Indonesia and Hong Kong and first moved to the United States in 2006 to study at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. Ten years later, she would find herself in New York City, working in the fashion industry. Having exhausted her ability to apply for another work visa, she began the process of applying for her green card.

“I started this project in 2016 when I started applying for my green card. I wanted the project to be something fun to do while I was in the middle of 1 million stacks of paperwork that I had to fill out for my green card,” Fong said during a recent interview with The Eagle. “I wanted something that was my love letter to this country, to this place I call home; to the people that are in this country that have made this place my home.

“I thought, what better way to do that than with pie? Pie is synonymously the most American thing. And pie is food, which is the greatest connector you can have. When you travel the best way to learn about a place is through its cuisine.”

In 2016, when “50 Pies, 50 States” began as a website, Fong was still working in the fashion industry full-time — baking one state, one pie per month. Her pie-baking journey had been inspired by a Christmas present, “The Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book,” from a Brooklyn-based pie shop she and her friend, Patrick, both loved. At the time, she was feeling lost, and unsure of herself and despite being employed full-time, felt an overwhelming lack of purpose.

She began baking her way through the cookbook, feeling a sense of emotional calm and peace she hadn’t experienced in a long time. She enjoyed studying the seasonality of the ingredients; the origin stories of the pies. That’s when she asked herself, “What’s more American than pie?“

Fong, who received her permanent visa in August 2017, decided to learn more about America, her adopted homeland, by creating a pie for each state — pies that said something about its people and used regional ingredients.

Fast forward to 2020 and the arrival of the pandemic.

“I ended up losing my job — like a lot of people did — during the pandemic, so I basically had that hard pivot in life. I ended up applying to a bunch of bakeries and very poetically got a job at Four & Twenty Blackbirds in Brooklyn,” she said.

“Four & Twenty Blackbirds is the bakery that started my pie-making journey. I baked every single pie in their cookbook, when I was 25 and trying to figure out my life. So it felt really wonderful, like kismet, that I ended up working there for a couple of years. And during that time, my project got picked up by Eater and NPR.”

Fong soon found herself with a literary agent and emails from a publisher inquiring about possibly taking “50 Pies, 50 States” from website to cookbook.

“It just seemed like the universe, everything was aligning,” she said. “When I talked to Michael, who is now the editor of my cookbook, he believed in the concept. He believed in translating the story the way I wanted to. I couldn’t be more grateful or blessed that I get to share the stories, not only of the pies but also of all my friends that I dedicated the pies to.”

There are more than 50 pies in the cookbook, as Fong added in a few to pay homage all of her homes — there’s a Pandan cream pie for Singapore, a Kope Jahe custard pie for Indonesia; a Hong Kong-style macaroni soup pie; honey peach pie for Georgia and a scallion bagel pie with lox, onion and thinly sliced lemon for Brooklyn. There’s also Ode to Birds Black, a salty golden syrup pie that pays tribute to Four & Twenty Black Birds.

“All the pies were so fun to come up with,” Fong said.

Among the state pies you’ll find in the book are: corn dog-hotdish pie with savory funnel-cake topping (Minnesota), funeral potato pie (Utah), shoofly pie (Pennsylvania), blue-crab-dip pie with hot-Old-Bay crust (Maryland) and coconut cream pie with pineapple upside-down topping (Hawaii).

In addition to sharing a pie recipe from her book, Fong also offered Eagle readers a few words of wisdom about pie making:

Use a pre-made pie crust whenever you can: I feel like people get so bogged down with making the crust when a Pillsbury pre-made pie crust is really good.

Just chill: Don’t get bogged down with the fact that it might turn out wrong. I feel that fear, in all aspects of life, is what stops someone from doing something.

Your fridge is also your friend: If you feel like the crust is getting too soft, put it in the fridge for a little while — take a break, have a drink, take a walk around the block, come back and start again. At the end of the day, whether it's one of the flakiest pieces you've ever had in your life or not, it doesn’t really matter because you have pie.

At the worst of it, cover the pie in ice cream: No one is going to know. They’re just being served a warm piece of pie that someone they love made them. And that’s all that really matters.

No one is grading you: It doesn’t really matter if you make the perfect pie crust. Really, who cares?

APPLE PIE WITH CABOT CHEDDAR CHEESE CRUST

(Recipes excerpted from "50 Pies, 50 States," courtesy of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.)

Active time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour

Total time: 3 hours, 30 minutes

Makes one 10-inch pie

INGREDIENTS

For the crust:

Cheesy All-Butter Crust (see recipe below), rolled out, one for bottom crust, one cut into 1-inch- wide lattice strips

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

Egg wash

Finishing sugar

For the filling:

6 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For serving:

Sliced extra-sharp Cabot cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

Make the filling: In a large mixing bowl, toss the apples with the lemon juice and the 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Set aside for 30 minutes.

In a medium mixing bowl, mix the 3/4 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Drain the apples and add to the sugar mixture. Mix together until well incorporated and all the apple slices are coated.

Assemble the pie: Preheat the oven to 375 F. Fit the bottom crust in a greased 10-inch pie pan. Sprinkle the teaspoons of flour and sugar on the base of the pie. Fill with the filling.

Weave the lattice strips in a simple basket weave pattern on the top. Trim any excess crust along the edge leaving enough to roll and crimp to seal. Brush the crust with egg wash, sprinkle with finishing sugar, and place on a baking sheet.

Bake the pie: Bake the pie on the center rack for 1 hour, rotating every 15 minutes, until golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes if the lattice needs additional browning. Let cool for at least 2 hours before serving with slices of cheddar cheese. Best enjoyed after a little kiss on the cheek too!

ALL-BUTTER CRUST—SINGLE

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup cold water

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 cup ice

ALL-BUTTER CRUST—DOUBLE

INGREDIENTS

2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup cold water

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup ice

Pro tip: Use the ingredient amounts for the single crust when your pie only has a crust on the bottom. Use the double crust when you need to put a crust or lattice on top.

DIRECTIONS

Stir the flour, salt and sugar together in a large bowl with a flat bottom. Add the butter pieces on top of the dry ingredients. Using your fingers, toss the butter in the dry mixture so each cube is coated. Use a pastry blender or your fingers to cut or rub the butter into the mixture until it is in pieces a bit larger than peas (a few larger pieces are okay; be careful not to over-blend). You want to be able to have big butter chunks in your crust: It helps create a flakey effect, as well as adding delicious buttery hits of flavor!

In a separate large measuring cup or small bowl, combine the water, cider vinegar, and ice. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the ice water mixture over the flour mixture; do not add the ice, which is just there to keep your water cold. Using your hands in a circular motion, bring the mixture together until all the liquid is incorporated. Continue adding the ice water mixture, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time. Carefully mix until the dough comes together in a ball, with some dry bits remaining. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until it comes into one mass; you don’t want to overwork it.

Shape the dough into a flat disc (if making double recipe, first separate the dough into two equal portions), wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight before using.

Wrapped tightly, the dough can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen dough overnight in the fridge.

