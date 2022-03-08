Toss ravioli in the air fryer for a toasted, crispy treat

Let me get this out there — getting old (-er) is no fun.

I’ve dealt with creaky, achy knees for years, assorted aches and pains in various other joints on a daily basis, and take several vitamins and supplements that allegedly help ease the passing of time. Note I said “allegedly" … Before and after the great lockdown of 2020, I wore a medical boot for over six months for Achilles tendonitis — even on a flight to Pittsburgh (the TSA agents were less than happy I refused to take it off).

I have spent the past two weeks dealing with lower back issues and pain in my right hip. Any change from 180 degrees horizontal and 180 degrees vertical gives a whole new meaning to the words “pain in the fanny.” Even a sneeze is a painful experience. I had a dream the other night my mother greeted me at the Pearly Gates with a bar of soap to wash my mouth out for all the four-letter words I’ve uttered lately.

Because I had to take time off work, I’ve spent hours binging on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and reading the Michael Connolly Harry Bosch detective novels. Ten down, Lord only knows how many more to go. Making meals has been minimal and sketchy at best. Bowls of cereal, ramen noodles, hot dogs — anything that takes minimal standing and movement. One of my go-tos has been cooked pasta topped with jarred spicy salsa and a handful of Mexican blend shredded cheese. I’m even on a first-name basis with the pizza dude.

Tonight, I’m having two friends over for “The Bachelor” women-tell-all episode (don’t tell anyone, it’s our guilty pleasure!). I plan to make air fryer ravioli for our snack. I tried a few the other day — they’re quick, easy-to-make and good — and don’t require a lot of excess movement on my part!

I used small, frozen cheese ravioli that are about 1 inch around. No need to thaw; cook them frozen. I used seasoned bread crumbs, but still added some grated Parmesan cheese and garlic powder. You may have to adjust the cooking time — larger raviolis need a bit more time. Warning: If you overcook them, they break open and the cheese oozes all over the air fryer basket. Take my word for it!

AIR FRYER RAVIOLI

(Courtesy of upstateramblings.com)

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 bag frozen mini cheese ravioli

oil in a spray bottle

DIRECTIONS

Put the eggs in a bowl and beat them with a fork to mix.

Put the bread crumbs, cheese, garlic powder and salt in a bowl and mix it with a fork.

Take a frozen ravioli out of the bag and dip it in the beaten egg.

Then dip it in the bread crumb mixture, covering it well.

Once you have enough dipped to fill the basket preheat the air fryer at 400 F for 3 minutes.

Then add the ravioli to the basket in a single layer. Don't crowd them and don't stack them.

Spray them with oil in a spray bottle.

Cook at 400 F for 7 minutes. After 3 to 4 minutes, pull out the basket, flip them over and spray them with more oil.

Serve with marinara or other dipping sauce along with fresh herbs and more Parmesan cheese.

Note: Thawed or refrigerated ravioli can also be used. You will need to reduce the cooking time by about 2 minutes.