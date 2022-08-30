Like summertime bedtimes, the fruit crisp is flexible and forgiving and easily adapted.

This summer has flown by. We just welcomed a baby girl into our family, and with two boys under the age of six, the past couple of months have been somewhat of a blur, nights and days blending into one joyful, tiring and hot season for our family.

Summer isn’t over, but the back-to-school buzz of our Berkshire Organics customers is palpable. Folks are returning from vacation and ordering more home-delivered groceries for more home-cooked meals. There’s an awareness that late dinner times are only reasonable for so much longer. It seems like we’re all steering towards the sweet, cozy calm that fall brings … but I’m just exiting a newborn baby vortex, in search of peaches and afternoon swims. Lucky for me, the summer doesn’t technically end until Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox — the point of the year when day and night are equal lengths, when the sun's center is exactly above the equator.

Despite the astronomy, I can’t help but feel like summer is almost gone, which has me wondering: Did I savor the season? Sure, a new daughter is quite the cherry on top, but did I eat enough cherries? What about the local stone fruit we’re bringing in from nearby orchards? Local berries are slowing down and though I had a few handfuls here and there, why didn’t I make muffins? Did I freeze enough?

Enter the fruit crisp: My answer to the sudden realization that I haven’t properly appreciated this summer’s fruit season. Crisps can be made with just about any fruit, and are so easy to put together that they can make for a realistic weeknight dessert (or breakfast?) for even a busy family like mine.

Most desserts require focus and fortitude to study a recipe. But not a fruit crisp. Like summertime bedtimes, it’s flexible and forgiving, and can be adapted depending on the circumstances. I also happen to like crisps better than cobblers — the oaty, crunchy, streusel-ly topping is a simple, yet effective foil to naturally sweet and juicy local fruit. Depending on what’s in our freezer, I like to top my crisp with either SoCo Creamery vanilla ice cream or Chocolate Springs vanilla bean gelato. The hard part is choosing between the two! It’s still summer, and I will à la mode! I’ve even topped fruit crisps with Ronnybrook Farm’s double cream sour cream that’s been swirled with a bit of honey.

Locally-grown peaches, plums and nectarines should stick around for another month or so, but with an adaptable crisp recipe in your toolbox, you can easily slide into Autumn's apple season and have warm fruit crisps throughout the winter months, too. If you’re feeling particularly industrious, you can make a double or triple batch of the crisp topping, and freeze the extra so that a future crisp can come together as effortlessly as scrambling eggs. Similarly, you can also make the crisp with frozen fruit, though it does require the extra step to defrost and drain the fruit before assembly. (Save the juice for a cocktail, maybe.)

My spin on the classic crisp is to use maple syrup instead of white granulated sugar or brown sugar. Why? For starters, we have access to incredible, locally-tapped maple syrup in the Berkshires, and I prefer the depth of flavor and electrolyte content of maple syrup. Did you know maple syrup contains trace minerals like potassium, iron and calcium? (Something regular ole sugar doesn’t have.) I have a health maintenance strategy to consume no more than 5 grams of added sugar per sitting, and this recipe falls well within those confines. The natural sugars in the ripe peaches become even sweeter when you cook them and they begin to caramelize, and the added maple is the proverbial icing on top. Last, maple’s sweet, complex, almost caramel-like flavor means I don’t need to add vanilla extract to the recipe. The maple does the flavoring for me.

My family was fortunate enough to absorb some extra yellow peaches from this week’s farm run to Klein’s Kill fruit, but truly, feel free to substitute whatever fresh fruit crowds your countertop. Versatility is key here, so I always recommend using what you have on hand and let the recipe be the guide for the ratios of ingredients.

EASY PEACHY MAPLE FRUIT CRISP

INGREDIENTS

About 5-6 ripe peaches with the skins, sliced. (I prefer local pesticide-free fruit over California organics.)

1 1/2 tablespoon of flour (tapioca or arrowroot powder are alternatives)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 lemon, squeezed (or 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice)

TOPPING:

1/2 cup whole rolled oats

1/2 cup almond flour

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup walnuts or almonds - crushed up/chopped. (I love the nuts we carry from Tierra Farm!)

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup cold grass fed butter or firm coconut oil, roughly chopped into hunks

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 F, and with butter grease a 9-inch baking pan or a 10-inch cast iron skillet.

In a large bowl, toss the chopped fruit, tablespoon of maple syrup, flour or arrowroot, and lemon juice.

Make the topping by combining all of the topping ingredients EXCEPT the syrup. Using clean hands and nimble fingers, work the butter (or coconut oil) into the topping filling. Once thoroughly combined and crumbly, add the maple syrup, grab a spoon, and stir to combine.

Pour the fruit filling into the prepared pan, and top with oat mixture. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until the fruit is soft and the top golden brown. Most fruit will take about 20-30 minutes, with the exception of apples which may take a bit longer. If the apples are still firm but the top is brown, simply cover with foil for the remaining cook time.

Remove from the oven and let cool for a solid 10 minutes to let the fruit set (and to avoid a burned mouth!).

Notes: This pairs so well with a simple, quick, delicious homemade whipped cream (heavy cream, Baldwin’s vanilla extract, local maple syrup, hand-whisked with lots of elbow grease until peaks are stiff.)