You voted: Here's who scoops the best ice cream sundaes in the Berkshires

The school year is winding down and the summer season is on the way. Enjoy the season with a delicious ice cream sundae at these top reader picks from our survey.

Winner: Rainbow Shack, 31 votes!

The Rainbow Shack in Adams is a summer staple in town. Dine inside, take a seat on the park benches or stairs outside, or enjoy a walk along Summer Street with your ice cream to go. They offer over 30 flavors of soft serve ice cream and 17 hard ice cream flavors. Don’t forget the sprinkles!

Second: King Cone

133 Fenn St., Pittsfield

413-496-9485

Third: SoCo Creamery

5 Railroad St, Great Barrington

413-644-9866

www.sococreamery.com/

Fourth: Ayelada

505 East St., Pittsfield

413-344-4126

www.ayelada.com

Fifth: Krispy Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream

585 S Main St., Lanesborough

413-499-9800

www.krispyconesicecream.com/

Honorable Mention:

High Lawn Farm

535 Summer St., Lee

413-281-7569

www.highlawnfarm.com/

Readers love High Lawn Farm ice cream and dairy products, and recommended this location several times in our survey. While they don't serve ice cream sundaes on site, they do sell cartons of ice cream so that patrons may purchase and construct their own delicious sundaes at home.

Where else can you find ice cream or frozen yogurt in the Berkshires? Here's 24 locations to find ice cream in the area.