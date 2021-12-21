1. A long braise beef stew Elizabeth Baer calls "one way to warm up the house on a chilly day!"
Pretty much every day in this season I have no idea what to wear to work. Likewise in the kitchen, my meal plans go back and forth between something light and fresh, and a warm and hearty dish. And yet, the seasons press on toward cooler days, and it’s time to turn to my favorite soups and stews.
2. A fun variation of the iconic Alsatian dish choucroute garnie to use up those leftover mashed potatoes.
I recently got a wonderful new cookbook, "Cook Once Dinner Fix" by Cassy Joy Garcia, which really features my way of cooking! The format is that one recipe always yields something that can be used to build a second meal another night. I do this all the time! Often my husband will say there’s nothing in the house, but I manage to find some random items left over from earlier meals and make something new!
3. An homage to an old, now lost, favorite
4. A shepherd’s pie with a tater tot top
Being a mom and grandma, I come bearing gifts — diapers for my grandson and food for his parents.
5. A 'famous' chicken fricassee recipe from the Shakers
A chicken fricassee that Pittsfield 'old timers' declared was worth the extra mile walk to Hancock Shaker Village
A recent visit to Hancock Shaker Village inspired Features Editor Jennifer Huberdeau to make this 'famous' Shaker Chicken Fricassee, once made by the Hancock Shakers.
6. A popular spin on grilled turkey
Buttermilk-brining and spatchcocking Thanksgiving turkey imparts flavor, moisture and ease of cooking
Most people seem to agree that stuffing, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie or any of the other traditional Thanksgiving dishes are the real holiday favorite. This year I decided to put my own spin on grilled turkey by spatchcocking and buttermilk brining my gobbler before putting it over the coals.
7. A new recipe to change up your corn game
I think fresh corn on the cob is one of the most eagerly awaited treats from our local farms. There’s always an effort to make sure that the c…
8. 4 pumpkin pie recipes to wake up a tired classic
In a quest to find a "better" pumpkin pie to serve this Thanksgiving, members of The Eagle's features and digital content departments tried out four different variations of this Thanksgiving dessert ahead of the holiday.
9. An elegant dinner that's 'not difficult at all,' with a bit of practice
I recently returned to my old stomping grounds on Cape Cod to visit my beautiful niece, Daven, and her husband and my good friend, Benn. It wa…
10. A 'super moist' chocolate bread to use up all of that extra zucchini
Features Editor Jennifer Huberdeau is celebrating her summer garden harvest (and taking advantage of cooler temperatures from rainy days) by baking double chocolate zucchini bread.
Bonus:
It's not a recipe, but this kitchen hack from former associate features editor Maggie Button was one of our most clicked stories of the year!
Food columnist Margaret Button shares her favorite kitchen hacks for melting butter, chopping onions and peeling hard-boiled eggs.
