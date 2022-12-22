Our readers have spoken: These are the Berkshire Eagle's 10 most popular recipes of 2022

1. Brussel sprouts in a ginger and cream sauce that Glenn Bergman, executive director of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, warns is not "approved by any heart association"
Tired of eating boiled, broiled, roasted or deep-fried Brussels sprouts? Shake things up with a ginger and cream sauce
Wondering to do with all of those Brussels sprouts that are around?
Yes, you can deep-fry them, roast them, boil them with butter or just avoid them. But have you tried them with a ginger and cream sauce?
2. A no-fuss, kid-friendly recipe for stromboli alfredo with chicken and ham whose combinations are endless
Food columnist Margaret Button loves recipes that using the basic technique, you can swap out the ingredients to make another variety, creating a new dish. This easy stromboli is just that and will quickly become part of your weeknight dinner rotation.
3. A corned beef and cabbage, made in a slow cooker, that's easy to make any time of the year — not just on St. Patrick's Day
Features Editor Jennifer Huberdeau did not grow up eating corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day. This Irish-American tradition did not find its way to Huberdeau through either side of her family. But these days she enjoys this easy slow-cooker version of the meal on any day of the week, not just for St. Patrick's Day.
4. This slow cooker chicken and shrimp jambalaya we first shared in 2020. Readers loved it so much, it's still Top 10!
As New England wrestles the last throes of winter, things in New Orleans are heating up with the final days of Mardi Gras, which traditionally begins on Twelfth Night (Jan. 6) and ends on Fat Tuesday …
5. A recipe for Amish sugar cookies Maggy Button picked up on a trip to Penn Dutch country
Buttery, soft and a bit chewy — this Amish recipe has everything you're looking for in a sugar cookie
I picked up a recipe for Amish sugar cookies decades ago on a trip to Penn Dutch country. I think it came from a motel we stayed at and I managed to talk the owner, who was really Mennonite, into sharing it. The cookies are everything I want in a sugar cookie — soft, a bit chewy and buttery.
6. A beef noodle casserole recipe that's a homemade version of that popular boxed hamburger mix
Now that the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting cooler, columnist Margaret Button finds she's craving comfort food — hearty stews, chili, soups and, oddly enough, her homemade hamburger noodle skillet dish.
7. Two out-of-the-bird stuffing recipes
There's nothing wrong with cooking stuffing inside your Thanksgiving turkey. But you might not want to
America's Test Kitchen TV host Bridget Lancaster shares tips on how to cook a tasty, moist stuffing safely — inside and outside the bird.
8. An old-fashioned peach cobbler that can easily be adapted
The beauty of this easy-to-make old-fashioned peach cobbler is that it can be made from scratch with either fresh or canned peaches.
9. An old-fashioned lemon dessert that's perfect on a warm summer day
If the ingredients for this easy lemon pudding recipe aren't on your shopping list, add them now.
10. A Greek eggplant casserole that's admittedly "a project"
Moussaka, Greek eggplant casserole, is a project! When there is a storm in the forecast and you’re probably going to be stuck inside, it’s a great time to plan ahead and go get the ingredients for this dish. Because it takes a while, save yourself some future work and make double and put half in the freezer.
