<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Our readers have spoken: These are the Berkshire Eagle's 10 most popular recipes of 2022

1. Brussel sprouts in a ginger and cream sauce that Glenn Bergman, executive director of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, warns is not "approved by any heart association"

2. A no-fuss, kid-friendly recipe for stromboli alfredo with chicken and ham whose combinations are endless

3. A corned beef and cabbage, made in a slow cooker, that's easy to make any time of the year — not just on St. Patrick's Day 

An easy slow cooker corned beef and cabbage you can enjoy on St. Patrick's Day

An easy slow cooker corned beef and cabbage you can enjoy on St. Patrick's Day

Features Editor Jennifer Huberdeau did not grow up eating corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day. This Irish-American tradition did not find its way to Huberdeau through either side of her family. But these days she enjoys this easy slow-cooker version of the meal on any day of the week, not just for St. Patrick's Day. 

4. This slow cooker chicken and shrimp jambalaya we first shared in 2020. Readers loved it so much, it's still Top 10!

5. A recipe for Amish sugar cookies Maggy Button picked up on a trip to Penn Dutch country

6. A beef noodle casserole recipe that's a homemade version of that popular boxed hamburger mix

7. Two out-of-the-bird stuffing recipes

8. An old-fashioned peach cobbler that can easily be adapted

9. An old-fashioned lemon dessert that's perfect on a warm summer day

10. A Greek eggplant casserole that's admittedly "a project" 

(If you had trouble loading this story in our app, visit BerkshireEagle.com.)

Meggie Baker can be reached at mbaker@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6207. 

Tags

Elizabeth Baer is a teacher who loves to spend time in the kitchen. She also posts recipes and musings about food on her blog, culinursa.com/blog and can be reached at culinursa@gmail.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all