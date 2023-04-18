The secret to practical meal planning and getting more vegetables in your diet? Keep it simple, says cookbook author Brittany Mullins

What's for dinner?
It's a question that takes up too much of our mental space daily. Holistic nutritionist and creator of the Eating Bird Food blog Brittany Mullins believes wholeheartedly that meal planning and preparation ahead of time not only helps us eat healthier but is also more cost effective in the long run.
"I think the big benefit is in knowing what you are going to have and having all your meals laid out for the week — not all made necessarily, because sometimes I don't even prep them all, I just prep some of the components," Mullins said during a recent phone interview. "I just know I have them all planned and in place. I have the groceries that I'm going to need on hand because I've already gone to the grocery store or placed an order. There's no decision fatigue because you've already planned that out."
Meal preparation, she says, doesn't mean you spend a Sunday in the kitchen cooking every meal you're going to eat that week. It's not fun or practical.
"I think a lot of people think it has to be packed into these little containers and be so cute, and that's great if you have the time and energy to do that," she said. "I have two small kids and I take a simple approach. Dinner is always what I plan out; what we're going to be having Monday through Friday for dinner."
Meal planning and preparation are the focus of her first cookbook, "Mostly Veggies: Make-Ahead Meals for Healthy Living," just released by Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown. The cookbook is full of healthy plant-focused meal prep, offering four weekly meal plans (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and guidelines to create your own meal plans based on the recipes provided. In addition, there are tips and resources to help you plan your meals seasonally, to maximize use of in-season produce. Recipes include breakfast items (zucchini bread breakfast cookies, customizable overnight oats and smoothies), meal-sized salads, big-batch dinners that can be frozen or reheated during the week and tons of easy snacks and delicious desserts.
Mullins recently took the time to answer a few of our questions about meal planning. Her answers are lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: What's the best way for someone to start meal planning?
MULLINS: Pick whichever meal is the hardest for you. Just start there. When you're starting, you don't have to plan every single meal. If you're going to do dinners, pick one or two recipes to start. Pick recipes that make bigger batches, that will have leftovers for later in the week. Pick at least one recipe that you're familiar with, so you know how it will turn out and that your kids will eat it. Pick recipes that don't require a lot of ingredients. Keep it simple.
Q: I grew up in a meat and potatoes family. I'm still working on getting more vegetables on my plate. Any tips?
MULLINS: Cauliflower rice and zucchini noodles are really fun ways to amp up how many vegetables you're eating. They are really tasty and I think they are a great substitute [for rice and pasta]. Thinking of those fun and unique ideas is helpful and then just remembering, each time you make a meal to ask yourself, how can I add vegetables to this? If it's a smoothie, I'm going to add a handful of greens in there. Or, if I'm making eggs and egg whites, I'll just toss whatever vegetables I have in the fridge in, whether it's kale or mushrooms or onions. I love doing that. It adds more flavor and adds those vegetables in. And I love doing that, especially for breakfast, just to start the day off. I even have a breakfast salad recipe in the cookbook. Salad is one of my healthy habits. When I was health coaching, I was really big on having one meal-sized salad a day — any meal that you want, breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's kind of a fun way to just know that one of your meals is going to be a salad.
ZUCCHINI BREAD BREAKFAST COOKIES
Yield: 16 cookies
INGREDIENTS
1 1/4 cups white whole-wheat flour or whole-wheat pastry flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup shredded zucchini (squeeze out all excess moisture with a paper towel or cheesecloth before measuring)
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce
1 large egg or flax egg
1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 cup chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda and salt.
In a large bowl, mix together the shredded zucchini, maple syrup, egg, applesauce, coconut oil and vanilla until well combined.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Gently fold in the walnuts and chocolate chips.
Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving 1 to 2 inches of space around each one. Use the palm of your hand to gently flatten each cookie.
Bake for 14 to 16 minutes, until the cookies are golden and firm around the edges.
Cool the cookies on the baking sheet for 10 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to a rack to cool completely (otherwise, the bottoms can brown too much). Serve immediately or place the cooled cookies in an airtight container until ready to enjoy. Store in the pantry for up to 2 days, in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
READ IT
"Mostly Veggies: Easy Make-Ahead Meals for Healthy Living": by Brittany Mullins
Published by: Voracious
272 pages
$30