Tired of eating boiled, broiled, roasted or deep-fried Brussels sprouts? Shake things up with a ginger and cream sauce

Wondering to do with all of those Brussels sprouts that are around?
Yes, you can deep-fry them, roast them, boil them with butter or just avoid them. But have you tried them with a ginger and cream sauce? Here is a recipe I picked up from a fellow chef in Philadelphia many years ago. It's an unusual Brussels sprout recipe that includes fresh ginger, cream, and if you want, small diced pancetta or thick cut bacon. I don't usually put in the amount of ingredients because I like to do it to my taste and consistency. (So feel free to adjust the ingredients to your liking.)
Warning, this recipe is not low fat, nor is it approved by any heart association.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS IN A GINGER AND CREAM SAUCE
Serves 4-5.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound Brussels sprouts
Butter, a liberal amount (enough to fully sautee the sprouts)
1/2 cup fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1 cup or more heavy cream
Salt/pepper
Optional: Pan-fried pancetta/bacon/or smoked cured turkey, diced (to taste)
Optional: Red pepper flakes (to taste)
DIRECTIONS
Trim the bottom of the Brussels sprouts and then halve. Then, slice thin as if making a fine coleslaw. You can put the whole brussel sprouts through the slicer blade of the vegetable processor.
Trim a large amount of ginger. Cut into pieces and process in the vegetable processor with the metal blade until finely minced. Set aside.
Melt butter in a large pan or heavy pot under medium high heat, but do not burn the butter. Once melted add all of the ginger and sauté until the flavor comes out, about a minute or two. Add the Brussels sprouts and sauté to fully coat in the butter and finger. Do this for about a minute or until the sprouts have begun to wilt. Add hot pepper or the pancetta, if desired. Add the heavy cream, making sure the Brussels sprouts are covered. Sauté until the sprouts are wilted more and some of the cream begins to reduce.
Cover and reduce heat to the lowest point. Let simmer for a few minutes to incorporate the flavors. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat when the dish is softened and you think it has the right consistency. Add more heavy cream if you would like or let liquid cook off if you think it is too soupy. The cream and ginger should counter each other and the taste should be incorporated. Serve.
Optional: Top with a crust on the top by adding some buttered bread crumbs to the top and place it under the broiler.