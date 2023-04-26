Celebrate National Pretzel Day by making soft pretzels at home with this step-by-step recipe

Step 7: Shape your pretzels. According to @iamaliryan’s video, shaping your pretzels came with the instructions, “you roll it and then you do the … the thing …” so after a bit of investigation I found a great tutorial on King Arthur Baking’s blog, which I recreated here. 1. Start by making an upside-down ‘U’ shape with your rolled out log of dough.
Step 10: Before baking, sprinkle on course salt, or if you have flaky sea salt like me, sprinkle that on top of your pretzels. I also seasoned a few of my pretzels with everything bagel seasoning, which were a huge hit at my house.
Making soft pretzels at home is surprisingly simple, with a recipe using pantry ingredients most people already have at home. I used a recipe adapted by Meggie Baker from @iamaliryan on TikTok, with a few twists of my own, my pretzels came out perfectly and were gone within a single afternoon.
Making soft pretzels at home is surprisingly simple, with a recipe using pantry ingredients most people already have at home. I used a recipe adapted by Meggie Baker from @iamaliryan on TikTok, with a few twists of my own, my pretzels came out perfectly and were gone within a single afternoon.
SOFT PRETZELS
Ingredients:
2 1/4 teaspoon active dry yeast
Slightly more than a cup of warm water to activate the yeast
2 1/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 cup baking soda and 9 cups water for boiling
2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing at the end
My additions:
1 egg, beaten with a splash of water for egg wash
flaky sea salt
everything bagel seasoning
Directions:
Step 1: Pour yeast into warm water, stir and leave to bloom about 10 minutes.
As the yeast blooms, rewatch @iamaliryan’s TikTok (Warning for those with kids: She’s hilarious, but curses quite a bit).
Step 2: Add yeast and water mixture to the bowl of flour. Add in the sugar and salt.
Step 3: Mix, then knead the dough until smooth.
This can be done by hand or in a stand mixer.
Step 4: Cover the dough with a damp towel and let it sit for 45 minutes.
Side note, and easy kitchen hack: Fill an empty spice jar with all-purpose flour or flour of your choice, and easily shake out the flour to dust your countertop when working with doughs.
Step 5: Once the dough is rested, turn it out onto a floured surface and divide it into 8 to 10 pieces (I did 10 smaller pretzels, but the fewer pieces you cut, the bigger your pretzels will be).
Step 6: Roll each piece of dough into roughly equal ropes.
Step 7: Shape your pretzels. According to @iamaliryan’s video, shaping your pretzels came with the instructions, "you roll it and then you do the … the thing …" so after a bit of investigation I found a great tutorial on King Arthur Baking’s blog, which I recreated here. Start by making an upside-down ‘U’ shape with your rolled out log of dough.
Cross the left end of the dough over the right.
Cross the left end of the dough over the right one more time to create a twist.
Fold the twisted ends over to meet the top of the ‘U’ and press them gently to stick them together.
Repeat the shaping with each piece of dough. Note: If the dough seems to be too resistant to stretching and shaping, allow the piece to relax on the counter for a few minutes before trying again.
Step 8: After bringing the water and baking soda to a boil, gently drop in the pretzels and boil for 2 minutes.
Boiling the pretzels in the alkalized water will make them chewier like a traditional pretzel, but it is not necessary.
Take boiled pretzels out of the bath and set them on a rack to dry off slightly.
Step 9: Transfer the pretzels to a baking sheet lined with a baking mat or parchment paper. This is where I deviated from the recipe by adding egg wash before seasoning and baking the pretzels.
Step 10: Before baking, sprinkle on course salt, or if you have flaky sea salt like me, sprinkle that on top of your pretzels. I also seasoned a few of my pretzels with everything bagel seasoning, which were a huge hit at my house.
Step 11: Bake pretzels in the oven at 475 F for about 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown. Once they are out of the oven, brush them with melted butter.
Stephanie Zollshan has been a photojournalist for The Berkshire Eagle since 2011. She is a Boston University graduate whose work has been featured in publications around the world. Stephanie can be reached at szollshan@berkshireeagle.com.