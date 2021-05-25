NORTH ADAMS — A new pop-up restaurant will offer visitors to the Mass MoCA campus this summer the chance to dine on Georgian fare.
Chama Mama, which takes over the courtyard space of the former Gramercy Bistro, next to the main entrance of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, opens on May 28 as part of the museum's summer kick off.
The restaurant, owned by Tamara Chubinidze, a native of Tbilisi, Georgia, has two locations in Manhattan — Chama Mama UWS at 373 Amsterdam Ave. and Chama Mama Chelsea at 149 West 14th St. —which feature a menu of traditional Georgian food and wine. The restaurants specialize in rustic Georgian food (think Eastern Europe, not the state) from Khachapuri to dumplings.
Chama Mama, according to a news release, will serve traditional doughs (like the Khachapuri cheese bread), dumplings, and grilled meats prepared to-order on charcoal grills on the patio. Seating will be on the patio, which will have twinkling lights, plants and cozy seats. There will be limited indoor seating in the event of inclement weather.
The pop-up will be open noon to 8 p.m. Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through 30. Operating hours for the rest of the summer will be announced at a later date.
For more information on Chama Mama, visit chamamama.com