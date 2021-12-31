Is there a Champagne shortage? Not yet in the Berkshires, says Jim Nejaime

When news reports broke the night before New Year's Eve that there was a shortage of high-end Champagne, Jim Nejaime's phone started ringing.
"Clients have been asking about shortages and supply chain issues," said Nejaime in an email. The owner, importer and wine buyer at Spirited Wines in Lenox said he assured his customers they had nothing to worry about, at least here in the Berkshires.
"Thankfully for us, and for our clients, we ordered early and often and have strong stocks of great Champagne," he said.
Kollin Kozlowski, wine director at Kelly's Package Store in Dalton, said they've sold a record amount of Champagne this year.
"Yes, we are seeing a shortage, but we heard about this a few months ago and prepared for it," Kozlowski said.
According to CNN, liquor sellers say brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets.
Why the shortage? According to the report Champagne lovers can thank an increase in demand, diminished grape harvests and a disrupted supply chain due to the pandemic. And, according to Wine Enthusiast, we are in the early stages of a Champagne shortage that is expected to last several years.
Thanks, 2021.
But before you go drowning your sorrows in something other than the bubbly you love, Nejaime suggests looking for "good American bubbly alternatives, such as Roederer Napa Brut or selections of the popular Italian bubbly, Prosecco."
Nejaime also said that he currently has a strong stock of customer favorites, including: Moet & Chandon Brut, Pol Roger Brut, Taittinger Brut, Gosset Brut, Veuve Clicquot Brut, Roederer Cristal, Dom Perignon, Krug Champagne.
Cheers.