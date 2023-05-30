I spent the long holiday weekend with my son, David, and his family in Haverhill. Summer is officially here. Although I left North Adams around 10 a.m. Friday, the second I exited Route 2 for I-495 North, I joined a slow-moving, three-lane, bumper-to-bumper parking lot that was making its way to the beaches in New Hampshire and Maine.

As we inched along, a funny-looking car on a trailer — probably headed for the Loudon speedway — and I passed each other 50 times, the truck pulling it on a trailer in the left lane and me in the middle lane. And, on my right, an oversize load on a tractor-trailer I prayed would make it past me each time. I also got to see every make and model of camper, RV and boat ever made, including an igloo — I kid you not — mounted in the bed of a pickup truck.

As I neared my exit for Haverhill, I realized my fatal mistake: Getting in the right lane for the exit was going to be almost impossible. I extend my apologizes to the RV I cut off, but desperate times call for desperate measures — and I wasn't going to drift along with the traffic tide all the way to Maine.

My diet bit the dust over the weekend — it seems there is nothing that can't be delivered in Haverhill — including Crumbl Cookies Friday night and homemade ice cream Sunday night. But I'm home now and back on track. Tonight I'm going to make a chicken fajita stir-fry, which I made earlier this month. I used lettuce leaves, but it would be great in flour tortillas as well — and equally good on its own on a bed of rice! And, of course, being me, I omitted the cilantro and avocado!

CHICKEN FAJITA STIR-FRY

(Recipe courtesy of eatingwell.com)

Active Time: 35 mins

Total Time: 35 mins

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into ¼-inch-thick bite-size

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 1/2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce plus 1 tablespoon, divided

1 teaspoon hard cider or dry sherry plus 1 tablespoon, divided

1 teaspoon vegetable oil plus 1 tablespoon, divided

2 tablespoons unsalted chicken broth plus 1/4 cup, divided

2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar

1 small red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1/8-inch strips (about 12 ounces or 2 cups)

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

12 Boston lettuce leaves

1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup diced ripe mango, peach, or pineapple (¼-inch)

1/4 cup diced avocado (optional)

Lime wedges for serving

DIRECTIONS

Combine chicken, cornstarch, 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon cider (or sherry) in a medium bowl. Stir until the cornstarch is no longer visible. Add 1 teaspoon oil and stir until the chicken is lightly coated.

Combine 2 tablespoons broth, vinegar, and the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1 tablespoon cider (or sherry) in a small bowl. Set aside.

Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok (or a 12-inch stainless-steel skillet) over high heat until a drop of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add onion and garlic; stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Push the onion mixture to the sides of the pan and add the chicken in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until the chicken begins to brown, about 1 minute. Sprinkle evenly with chili powder. Using a metal spatula, stir-fry the chicken until lightly browned but not cooked through, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate.

Add bell pepper and the remaining 1/4 cup broth; cover and cook for 1 minute. Uncover and stir the pepper mixture, then return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan, along with the reserved broth mixture. Season with salt and stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cilantro. Remove the garlic cloves, if desired.

To serve, spoon 1/3 cup chicken mixture into each lettuce leaf. Dollop each one with 1 teaspoon yogurt and 2 teaspoons diced mango (or peach or pineapple), and garnish with avocado and more cilantro, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.