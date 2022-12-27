I got home after almost a week spent with my son, daughter-in-law and my 17-month-old grandson, Guy. Unlike his father, who was more interested in the wrappings and boxes when he was that age, Guy knew what he was going to do with all those gifts — and what just might be in those boxes.

It was a great time, filled with a Christmas Eve family gathering and a sumptuous Christmas brunch, lots of laughs, a few tears (Guy’s forehead had an encounter with an unforgiving coffee table), and lots of wonderful presents, given and received.

And now, it’s only a few days until the new year. Where did 2022 go?! I’ve yet to make any resolutions, which is OK because I usually don’t keep them anyway, but a few are in my thoughts — like eating healthier and exercising more.

This year, as in recent years, I’ll be staying home and ushering in the new year with Ryan Seacrest and friends. Instead of ordering Chinese takeout, and waiting forever for it to be delivered, I decided a few years ago to make my own. Some years, I try a new recipe, but this year I’m going with two oldies, but goodies — my mother-in-law’s recipe for chow mein and a recipe for fried rice I swear by.

My mother-in-law never wrote down any quantities for the ingredients in her recipes — and the chow mein is no exception. I chop and dice until I think I have enough of the ingredients in the pan to make enough for how many people I’m feeding. It’s a very forgiving recipe and it’s impossible to ruin the dish.

Happy New Year! May 2023 be healthy and happy for all!

CHOW MEIN

(Original recipe from Corinne Button)

INGREDIENTS:

Onions

Celery

Small or large can of bean sprouts (depending on amount of chow main you desire)

Small can of Chinese vegetables

Oil for stir frying

Soy sauce

Beef bouillon cubes

Cooked pork, shrimp, chicken or turkey, diced

Chow mein noodles or rice

DIRECTIONS:

Halve onions and slice into thin half rings. Slice stalks of celery. Add to frying pan and stir fry until the onions and celery are translucent — do NOT brown! Add enough water to cover the vegetables and cook until soft. If water evaporates, add more as needed to keep vegetables covered. Add bouillon cubes to taste and then add soy sauce to taste. Drain cans of bean sprouts and Chinese vegetables and add to the frying pan. Add diced cooked chicken, turkey, pork or shrimp. Thicken sauce with a flour and water slurry. Serve with chow mein noodles or rice.

FRIED RICE

(gimmesomeoven.com)

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 large eggs, whisked

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 small white onion, diced

1/2 cup frozen peas

3 cloves garlic, minced

salt and black pepper

4 cups cooked and chilled rice (I prefer short-grain white rice)

3 green onions, thinly sliced

3 to 4 tablespoons soy sauce, or more to taste

2 teaspoons oyster sauce (optional)

1/2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

DIRECTIONS:

Heat 1/2 tablespoon of butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until melted. Add egg, and cook until scrambled, stirring occasionally. Remove egg, and transfer to a separate plate.

Add an additional 1 tablespoon butter to the pan and heat until melted. Add carrots, onion, peas and garlic, and season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onion and carrots are soft. Increase heat to high, add in the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter, and stir until melted. Immediately add the rice, green onions, soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using), and stir until combined. Continue sautéing for an additional 3 minutes to fry the rice, stirring occasionally. (I like to let the rice rest for a bit between stirs so that it can crisp up on the bottom.) Then add in the eggs and stir to combine. Remove from heat, and stir in the sesame oil until combined. Taste and season with extra soy sauce, if needed.

Serve immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to three days.