These mini hot chocolate cookie cups are the perfect addition for your cookie box this holiday season

If you’re looking for a cute winter cookie, don't skip making these mini cups of hot chocolate.

I made these with a friend years ago and they’re a lot of fun to make with kids. I’ve seen other recipes with chocolate pudding as the filling, but those don’t really set up and need to be eaten the same day. I’ve also seen chocolate ganache as the filling, created by boiling whipping cream and adding actual hot chocolate mix. You could also add graham crackers as part of the cookie mix for more of a s’mores-style and then use mini marshmallows instead of the ity-bitty ones found in the hot chocolate mix. And if you’re low on time, you can always use a premade sugar cookie mix because hey, the holidays are BUSY. We won’t judge!

Recipe found on Pinterest, from Butter with a side of Bread. Edited for clarity

HOT CHOCOLATE COOKIE CUPS

Makes 24 to 40 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

For the sugar cookie:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup softened butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

2 tablespoons of holiday sprinkles

Fudge filling:

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Decoration:

24 mini candy canes OR small round pretzels

Tiny marshmallows

1 tablespoon white chocolate chips, melted

DIRECTIONS:

Making the cookie cups: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a mini-muffin tin with cooking spray.

With a hand mixer, cream together sugar and butter. Add egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, salt and baking soda. Add flour and sour cream to the butter mixture, beat until smooth. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of holiday sprinkles and mix just until combined. Scoop dough out using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop and put one in each mini-muffin cup. No need to roll the dough to make it smooth — it will all bake the same.

Bake cookies for 15 to 18 minutes, making sure they’re not getting too brown at the end.

Right after you take them out, use a small measuring spoon (or the end of a spoon) to push into the middle of each cookie cup, creating a space for the fudge filling to go. You don’t want to push through the cookie completely — but make sure you create a big enough space.

Let cool in the pan for 10 to 15 minutes, then gently run a thin knife along the sides to pop them out. If you greased the pan well, you shouldn’t have any problems here!

To make the fudge filling: Combine the chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl. Mix lightly and microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes. (Or, melt the chocolate chips and condensed milk in a double broiler on a stovetop.) Give a few gentle stirs and you’ll see it’s heated well enough. Add vanilla and stir again until smooth.

Either spoon the filling into the cups or you can transfer the fudge into a quart-sized Ziplock bag to pipe it in. The fudge sets up super fast. Fill the cookies well so that the fudge goes above the cookie — it will set up and not run out! If your fudge gets too solid, just give it a good mix or pop it back in the microwave for 10-15 seconds.

To decorate: Add the tiny marshmallows on top before the fudge sets and let the cookie cool.

To add the handles, use either the round end of mini candy canes or loops from a mini-pretzel. Cut or gently snap the rounded part off the candy canes or pretzels and dip the two ends in the melted white chocolate. Just like you’d glue a handle back onto a mug, adhere the “handle” to the cookie, pressing gently. After about a minute, the “handle” is well attached to the cookie cup.

Store cookies in an airtight container on the counter top, or in the fridge for up to 1 week.

*The tiny marshmallows can be found next to the hot chocolate. You can also find them in the “Marshmallow Lovers” hot chocolate packets. Inside the box the hot chocolate and tiny marshmallows are in separate envelopes. You’ll need about two envelopes for this recipe.