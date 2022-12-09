Poinsettia Pinwheel Cookies are the perfect weekend holiday baking project

These delicious seasonal cookies came out beautifully laminated, almost like a pastry. The key is to keep the dough cold the entire time you are working with it!

And while they are easy enough to make — no step here is too complicated — they are finicky and time consuming, so they are best made with a cup of cocoa and a holiday movie playing in the background.

POINSETTIA PINWHEEL COOKIES

Original recipe courtesy of Food Network

INGREDIENTS

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

Red coarse sanding sugar, for decorating

White coarse sanding sugar, for decorating

Green coarse sanding sugar, for decorating

Yellow M&Ms or other decoration, such as sugar pearls, for centers

DIRECTIONS

Beat the cream cheese, butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl by hand or with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed.

Reduce the mixer speed to low and beat in the flour and salt until combined. Divide the dough between 2 large pieces of plastic wrap. Flatten each into a 1/2-inch-thick disk and wrap. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

Roll out 1 disk of dough on a lightly floured surface until about 1/8 inch thick, dusting with more flour as needed. Cut out 3-by-3 inch squares (you should be able to get 6 or 7 squares). Arrange 2 inches apart on one of the prepared baking sheets. Cut enough leaves out of the scraps, making 2 leaves for each pinwheel. Re-wrap and refrigerate the dough scraps while you shape the pinwheels.

Cut a 1 1/2-inch slit in all four corners of each dough square, to form 8 points. Fold over every other point and press into the center of the square. Note, you may have to press firmly into center to make pinwheel branch stay, or use a dab of water to help the branches stick.

Brush the pinwheels with water and sprinkle with either red or white sanding sugar. Brush leaves with water and sprinkle with green sanding sugar. Tuck two leaves underneath a pinwheel on opposite sides. (No need to press the dough; it will meld together as it bakes.) If using sugar pearls for the centers, press those in now.

Refrigerate while you repeat the process of rolling and cutting pinwheels from second disk. When second tray is ready, swap those into the refrigerator to chill and bake first tray, rotating the baking sheet halfway through, until the cookies are puffed and the edges are golden, 20 to 23 minutes. If using M&Ms for centers, immediately press in the center of each warm cookie. Let cool 5 minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

While second tray is baking, roll scraps into a third disk and cut out more cookies, repeating until you are out of dough. Note: The more times you roll out the dough, the tougher the cookies will be, so after the third tray of cookies I pressed all leftover dough scraps into a formless cookie blob, covered with sugar and baked — a little tip to the chef.