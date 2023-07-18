COOKBOOK REVIEW: Christopher Kimball's latest cookbook offers up recipes for noodles of every shape and size

Imagine, if you will, Christopher Kimball, in his trademark suspenders and bowtie, donning bright orange socks and jumping up and down on a bag of udon noodle dough.

It's not a hypothetical situation, as he tells it in the introduction to "Milk Street Noodles: Secrets to the World's Best Noodles from Fettuccini Alfredo to Pad Thai to Miso Ramen," Kimball's latest cookbook, published in April by Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown. This, he writes, is food writer Sonoko Sakai's preferred method of kneading udon noodle dough. Kimball and Sakai, author of "Japanese Home Cooking," made noodles this way in her Highland Park apartment in East Los Angeles.

Cookbook review "Milk Street Noodles" by Christopher Kimball. Published by Voracious. 304 pages $35

"The noodles were briefly cooked and served with a spicy meat and mushroom sauce for lunch. Heaven. What was not lost on me," he writes, "is that udon noodles are made from just three simple ingredients: flour, water and salt. Other noodles incorporate eggs, while still others may substitute olive oil for water. But the notion remains the same — the world over, noodles are a simple combination of ingredients transformed into thousands of shapes, recipes and uses. It's the perfect food and its at home from Japan to Peru, and from Italy to India to China."

With an affinity for pasta, for noodles of any shape and size, I happily accepted a review copy of "Milk Street Noodles" and soon found myself in my own kitchen, in stocking feet, gently stepping on a large Ziploc bag filled with udon dough. I'd step on it, take out the flattened dough, fold it into thirds, place it back in the bag and repeat the process. I had never made noodles in this manner and found it fun to experiment with a new process.

Udon noodles are just one of the many noodles Kimball provides instructions for in the book's beginning chapter, "Pasta Primer," but it was the only noodle I made. Instead, I handed off the cookbook to my 18-year-old son Isaac and told him to choose three recipes. (The beauty of this cookbook is that you can either make the noodles for your dish or just purchase premade noodles for a dish of your choosing.) After careful contemplation, he chose recipes for Mexican Chicken and Fideos Soup; Rigatoni with Pistachio, Ricotta and Herb Pesto; and Pasta with Spicy Tomato and Pancetta Sauce. I was a little surprised by his choices, as he's not such an adventurous eater, but as he said to me, he's trying to expand his palette.

Of the three recipes, he said, he favorite was the Pasta with Spicy Tomato and Pancetta, which he made with me, serving as a sous chef of sorts.

The sauce, made with peeled tomatoes, gochujang, pancetta, garlic, bay leaves and tomato paste is served over a pound of pasta — ziti, rigatoni or penne — and topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese.

It was the first time we had used gochujang (we used P.F. Chang's Home Menu Korean-Style Gochujang Hot Sauce, which was readily available in Adams, as opposed to a gochujang paste), which gave the sauce a rich umami flavor.

"I had expected it to be really spicy because the gochujang sauce bottle warned was it 'very hot.' But after we made it, the gochujang just gave it a nice little kick," Isaac added.

When I called him to ask him which recipes he liked, he offered up that he'd be willing to make this recipe again, not only because it was easy to make, but also because it was really tasty. While he wasn't a fan of the Rigatoni with Pistachio, Ricotta and Herb Pesto — mostly because of the pistachios — he said he would definitely eat the Mexican Chicken and Fideos Soup again. Personally, I'm a fan of all three recipes, but there's also a whole book of yummy noodle recipes I still need to explore.

PASTA WITH SPICY TOMATO SAUCE AND PANCETTA SAUCE

(Recipe courtesy of Voracious)

Servings: 4 to 6

Start to finish: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

14.5-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

2 tablespoons gochujang or 1 tablespoon Calabrian chili paste

Kosher salt and ground

black pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces pancetta, chopped

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

4 bay leaves

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 rosemary sprig

1 pound penne, ziti or rigatoni pasta

1/2 cup lightly packed fresh basil, torn

ricotta cheese, to serve

DIRECTIONS

In a blender, puree the tomatoes with juices and gochujang until smooth, 30 to 60 seconds; set aside.

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. While the water heats, in a 12-inch skillet, combine the oil, pancetta, garlic, bay leaves, tomato paste, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook over medium, stirring often, until the pancetta has rendered some of its fat and the tomato paste darkens and begins to stick to the pan, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the pureed tomato mixture and bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer, uncovered and stirring often, until very thick and the fat separates, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, when the water reaches a boil, add 1 tablespoon salt and the pasta; cook, stirring occasionally, until just shy of al dente. Reserve about 1 1/2 cups of the cooking water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot. (If the sauce is done ahead of the pasta, remove the skillet from the heat.)

Scrape the sauce into the pot with the pasta and add 3/4 cup of the reserved cooking water. Cook over medium, stirring and tossing often, until the sauce clings and the pasta is al dente, 2 to 4 minutes; add more reserved pasta water as needed to loosen the noodles if the mixture is very dry and sticky.

Off heat, remove and discard the bay and rosemary. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then stir in the basil.

Serve topped with dollops of ricotta.

COOKBOOK REVIEW

"Milk Street Noodles" by Christopher Kimball.

Published by Voracious.

304 pages

$35