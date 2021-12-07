Attending a cookie swap? We asked 3 experts for cooking-making advice (and recipes )

It's time for the annual cookie swap — when groups of coworkers, neighbors or friends bake six dozen cookies (or more depending on the number of participants) to exchange and take home a platter filled with holiday goodness.

If you’ve never attended a cookie swap, the idea of making six dozen cookies might seem like an insurmountable task. Or, you might think that your contribution needs to be a masterpiece with meticulously piped frosting and perfect icing that’s dusted with colorful sanding sugar that glistens when the light hits it just right. It doesn’t.

To put your mind at ease, we sought out a few experts for cookie-making advice for bakers of every level: Brandi Scalise, a Pittsfield resident and author of “Cookie Classics Made Easy;" Charlotte Rutledge, King Arthur Baking Company's recipe testing and development manager; and Gesine Bullock-Prado, cookbook author, host of “Baked in Vermont” on Food Network, and pastry and baking instructor at Sugar Glider Kitchen, a baking school she runs in Hartford, Vt.

Q: What cookies work best for a cookie swap?

Bullock-Prado: Family recipes are my favorite cookie swap contributions because they are meaningful and introduce your friends to a bit of your history. They don’t need to be fancy, just delicious.

Rutledge: Refrigerator cookies/slice-and-bake — you’ll get a lot of cookies out of one batch of dough, and you can make swirl, checkerboard and other patterns with two different colored/flavored doughs, so they’ll look pretty, too. And thumbprints are always popular. Whether they are the peanut butter with a chocolate kiss in the middle or the jam-filled ones, those are fairly easy to execute, too.

Q: When attending a cookie swap or just gifting cookies, what is your go-to cookie?

Rutledge: My new holiday cookie favorite is the Hot Cocoa Cookie. They’re a type of thumbprint cookie, easy, and super chocolatey. I’m also a huge fan of shortbread. You can bake them in many different shapes. Many of [King Arthur’s] recipes have you bake the dough in a round cake pan, then cut wedges while still warm, for nice, sharp edges.

Bullock-Prado: I am a fan of butter cookies, German butter cookies, specifically. I developed a browned butter cookie that I adore for its simplicity and its deliciousness.

Scalise: Winter in the Berkshires is great for a cookie swap. It’s a fun spin on a mint chocolate chip cookie. It’s like an adult version of the Girl Scout’s thin mint cookie.

Q: What are the most common mistakes people make when baking cookies? How can they avoid it?

Scalise: I find a lot of people are intimidated by baking in general. They’re scared they are going to mess up the recipe, so they don’t try. I literally just throw stuff in the mix. If you put extra baking soda in, keep going — it’s going to put a little bit more air in the mix, but it’s not going to destroy your cookies.

Rutledge: The spacing of unbaked cookies on a baking sheet can throw people off, particularly for scoop and drop cookies, which tend to spread into one another. I like to stagger my cookies on the pan to be able to get more on the pan while avoiding them baking into one giant, misshapen cookie.

Bullock-Prado: Over-mixing the dough is the biggest sin. Once you add flour, stop just before it’s completely incorporated. That means the dough will look a bit piecey, with some flour flecks that are unincorporated. Because most doughs are chilled before baking, when you transfer doughs to plastic wrap to chill, you can gently fold the dough over to incorporate any loose flour. This ensures a tender, not a tough, finished cookie. Remember, it’s not just the mixing stage where you can overwork the dough. When you roll out cookie dough, you’re also working the dough, i.e. creating gluten. Be gentle from the get-go and you’ll have perfect cookies.

Q: Any tips for our cookie swap hosts and participants that will make it a little less stressful?

Bullock-Prado: You don’t want to commandeer your participants’ baking experiences, but you do want to ensure that there’s a variety of cookies to swap, so I’d put a helpful list of different types of cookies in the invitation to give your guests some inspiration.

Scalise: Cookie cutouts are great and easy. You spread the cookie dough out over the whole pan, bake until the edges are golden brown and then cut into bars or cut out shapes with cookie cutters. From there, you can decorate them how you want.

Rutledge: Bar cookies are often overlooked. They are a quick and easy way of getting a lot of cookies in a single bake, and you can use cookie cutters to cut them into festive shapes (just be sure your cutter is thick enough to cut through the whole bars).

BROWN BUTTER-BROWN SUGAR COOKIES

(Recipe courtesy Gesine Bullock-Prado and gbakes.com)

Yield: 30 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature plus 2 tablespoons

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste or extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

In a large saucepan, melt the cup of butter over low heat. Continue cooking the butter until it simmers, starts to brown and gives off a nutty aroma. Carefully pour the melted butter into a small container, leaving as much of the brown bits on the bottom of the pan behind. Immediately add the reserved 2 tablespoons of butter and allow to melt into the body of the brown butter. Stir and refrigerate to solidify, about an hour.

Combine the solidified brown butter and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on high until light and fluffy. Add the egg and egg yolk, mix to combine.

Scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl. Add the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Mix to combine. Add the flour and salt all at once and mix until just combined.

Transfer the dough to a sheet of plastic wrap and press into a disk. Cover completely and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Line a few sheet pans with parchment. Preheat oven to 350 F.

Lightly flour your work surface and roll the dough to between 1/8-inch and 1/4-inch thick. Stamp out shapes — I, obviously, chose a tree — and place it on a parchment-lined sheet pan about an inch apart.

Bake for 10 minutes, turn the sheet pan 180 degrees and bake for 5 to 10 minutes more, or until the edges of the cookies start to brown. Allow the cookies to cool completely.

ROYAL ICING

Yield: Makes approximately ½ cup

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons powdered egg whites

Gel food coloring

For piping:

Whisk together the confectioner’s sugar and egg white powder. Add water and just a touch of dye, add water 1 teaspoon at a time, until you create an icing with an almost paste-like consistency that, when piped from a small open tip, keeps its shape. Stir well so that there are no lumps, but don’t stir so much that you aerate the icing.

Fill a pastry bag with a small open tip with the royal icing. Use a piece of baker’s twine to tightly close the bag up top to keep the icing from crusting inside the bag.

Outline each cookie and allow the royal icing to crust over about 30 minutes.

This is also the consistency of icing you’ll use for piping decorations on top of the cookie.

Tip: Place a damp paper towel at the bottom of a tall glass. Whenever you take a break from piping, place the bag and tip in the glass, tip touching the paper towel, to keep the tip from crusting over.

For flooding:

The ingredients are the same as for piping, but add enough water that the icing spreads. It should have the consistency of ketchup.

When flooding, have a toothpick handy to push the icing into corners. You can use a pastry bag with a slightly larger open tip than for piping. Allow the flooded cookies to set. This can take much longer than you’d like, usually a few hours.

HOT COCOA COOKIES

(Recipe courtesy of King Arthur Baking Company and kingarthurbaking.com)

The holidays are for family, giving and chocolate. At least that’s what I’ve always known them to be. This recipe, made with premium hot chocolate mix, studded with semisweet mini chips and topped off with a bittersweet disc, is a tribute to those indulgent traditions.

— Charlotte Rutledge, King Arthur Baking recipe testing and development manager

Yield: About 5 1/2 dozen

INGREDIENTS

Cookies

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at cool room temperature

1/2 cup King Arthur hot chocolate mix*

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon espresso powder, optional, for enhanced flavor

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups King Arthur unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup cocoa nibs, optional

Topping

5 1/2 dozen Belcolade bittersweet discs, or other high-quality chocolate wafer peppermint crunch, cocoa nibs, or chopped nuts, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Lightly grease two baking sheets, or line with parchment.

To make the cookies: Combine the butter, hot chocolate mix, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and espresso powder in a mixing bowl. Beat until mixture is smooth.

Add the egg and vanilla, and beat until thoroughly combined.

Weigh your flour; or measure it by gently spooning it into a cup, then sweeping off any excess. Add the flour to the cookie mixture, stirring to combine.

Mix in the chips and cocoa nibs.

Drop the dough by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets — a teaspoon cookie scoop works well here. Space the cookies at least 2 inches apart.

Bake the cookies for 8 to 9 minutes, until the surface is set but the cookies aren’t quite fully baked.

Take the cookies out of the oven and press a chocolate disc into the center of each cookie.

Return the cookies to the oven for 1 to 2 minutes longer, until the chocolate begins to turn shiny and softens.

Remove the cookies from the oven once again, and sprinkle the melted chocolate disc with your garnish of choice.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet until the chocolate discs are set.

Store well-wrapped cookies at room temperature for a week or so; freeze for longer storage.

*King Arthur’s hot cocoa mix is a proprietary blend of sugar, ground chocolate, dry milk and cocoa powder. If you’d like to use a store-bought hot chocolate mix, it’s recommended trying to find one with a similar list of ingredients.

WINTER IN THE BERKSHIRES

(Excerpted from “Cookie Classics Made Easy” by Brandi Scalise. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.)

This cookie makes Brandi Scalise think of standing outside in the middle of winter with a candy cane in a cup of hot chocolate.

Yield: 3 dozen

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cups (2 1/2 sticks) butter, room temperature

4 candy canes, broken into bits, or 1/4 cup peppermint stick bits

1 1/2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon peppermint extract

2/3 cup Hershey’s Special Dark unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line one cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Combine the butter and peppermint candy in a large mixing bowl and beat, preferably with an electric mixer. Add the brown sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt and peppermint extract. Mix well, occasionally scraping the sides of the bowl. Add the milk, cocoa powder, flour, white chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate chips and mix until well combined.

Using a 1-inch cookie scoop or a rounded teaspoon, scoop out the dough and drop 1 inch apart on the parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, until you can smell a wonderful chocolate aroma filling the air. Let cool on the cookie sheet for 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and let cool fully.