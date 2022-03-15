Turn St. Patrick's Day corned beef leftovers into a delicious breakfast dish

Did you know there's a "National Corned Beef Hash Day?" There is!

Surprisingly, it's not celebrated March 18, the day after St. Patrick's Day, when one would assume leftover corned beef and cabbage is finding its way into Reuben sandwiches and corned beef hash. This delicious breakfast side dish isn't celebrated with a "National Day" until Sept. 27.

But who cares, really? Corned beef and cabbage can be enjoyed whenever you want and the same is true about corned beef hash. But, if you happen to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a meal of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, making a corned beef hash over the course of the next day or two is a great way to get rid of the leftovers.

The great thing about this recipe is that it's meant to be made with leftovers, so you can add in or leave out whatever you want along the way. Don't have corned beef? Make it with leftover pot roast, ham, roast beef or sausage. Don't have leftover boiled potatoes? Swap in frozen grated potatoes, or as some prefer, Tater Tots. Instead of potatoes, add in turnip and beets, for a variation known as Red Flannel Hash.

No matter how you make it, I strongly suggest topping your hash with a poached or fried egg.

EASY CORNED BEEF HASH

(Adapted from bellyful.net)

INGREDIENTS

2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter/vegan spread/vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 large clove garlic , finely minced

2 to 3 cups finely chopped, cooked corned beef

2 to 3 cups chopped cooked potatoes, preferably Yukon gold

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: Feel free to chop up your leftover cabbage and throw that in the mix too.

DIRECTIONS

In a large cast iron skillet (or any heavy-bottom skillet), melt butter (or heat oil) over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Stir in the cooked potatoes and corned beef; gently mix together, spread out evenly in the skillet, then press down with a spatula.

Let everything cook without stirring, allowing to brown, for about 3 minutes (use the spatula to take a quick peek underneath to make sure they’re browning, but also not burning.) Once browned, flip sections over to brown on the other side, pressing down again; cook for another 3 minutes.

Add in the pepper and and salt and gently stir until combined.

Serve hot portions with a fried or poached egg, if desired.