Creme brulee sugar cookies add some sweet fun — and fire! — to your holidays

Add some sweet fun, and a little fire, to your holiday baking tray this year with these sweet sugar cookies that get the special effect treatment at the end. If you love ordering creme brulee for dessert, you’ll love these cookies.
Even without the cream cheese frosting, or the caramelized sugar at the end, the base of these cookies are delicious and can stand on their own. If you’re like me and constantly looking for shortcuts come this time of year, don’t be afraid to use a can of cream cheese frosting, no one will notice — I promise!
And before you take a kitchen blow torch to these cookies, make sure you put plenty of sugar on top or else you won’t get that lovely brown color.
— Lindsey Hollenbaugh, managing editor of content engagement
CREME BRULEE SUGAR COOKIES
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Cream cheese frosting of your choice
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 F and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Mix in egg and vanilla.
In another bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt, then add mixture to wet ingredients and mix until smooth. Dough will be thick.
Using a small cookie scoop, place tablespoon balls of dough onto parchment-lined cookie sheets. Press down lightly on each cookie to flatten slightly. Bake until edges are just starting to brown, 9 to 10 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
Make your frosting now if you are, or used canned cream cheese frosting. Spread about a tablespoon of frosting onto tops of each cookie, then press into a small bowl of granulated sugar, coating frosting with sugar (you’ll need to add a lot of sugar to get it to caramelize!).
Just before serving, use a kitchen torch to caramelize sugar on top, then set aside to cool.
Store cookies in the fridge for up to four days.