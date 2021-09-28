We all have those days when our meal planning isn't on par and takeout or frozen dinners seem to be the only options.
An new cookbook from the cooks at America's Test Kitchen, "Five-Ingredient Dinners: 100+ Fast, Flavorful Meals," aims to help turn those off nights around. Filled with recipes that call for just five ingredients (and a few staples — salt, pepper and oil), this cookbook offers a variety of flavorful choices, the majority of which are prepped and cooked in less than 50 minutes. The cookbook also accounts for your busy lifestyle by adapting recipes to include bags of frozen stir fry vegetables and jars of pesto and pasta sauce.
Also included are tips and tricks aimed at reducing food waste and at giving you back some of the space in your refrigerator. Need to get rid of leftover blue cheese or gorgonzola? Or those open jar of barbecue sauce or kimchi? A section, "Use It Up," suggests recipes in the cookbook that will help you use those items before they go to waste.
To test out the cookbook, I enlisted my 17-year-old son, Isaac, who happily thumbed through the pages and decided to try out two recipes — curried chicken and okra and pan-seared strip steaks with crispy potatoes. (Check out The Eat, our weekly food newsletter for more on the pan-seared strip steak recipe.) I was surprised by his first choice; until recently, the only green vegetable Isaac ate was broccoli. He's recently eaten spinach and kale in a frittata and quiche, but he still won't touch peas or green beans, so okra seemed like quite the unusual choice.
"It just looks good," he said. "And it will photograph well."
On Friday, I picked up boneless chicken thighs and a 12-ounce package of okra before heading home. I cut up the okra and the chicken, handed over the cookbook and food to Isaac and wished him good luck. About 30 minutes later, he was ready to serve us a curried chicken and okra dish. We served it with a side of basmati rice and store-bought naan, but the dish could have stood on its own.
It was delicious, but I've always felt okra is an acquired taste. You like it or you don't. I'm not a fan, but happily ate a dish I didn't have to prepare, wasn't takeout or a quickly thrown together pasta dish.
The verdict? In the future, I'd replace the okra with spinach or kale, but overall it was flavorful and easy to make. Isaac, a junior in high school said, "I'll have to write this recipe down to take to college with me." So, I think it's safe to say that this recipe is a keeper.
CURRIED CHICKEN AND OKRA
(Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen)
Serves: 4
Total time: 40 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons curry powder
One 15-ounce can tomato sauce
12 ounces okra, stemmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Staple ingredients: Vegetable oil, table salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS
Pat chicken dry with paper towels and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.
Push chicken to sides of skillet. Add 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and curry powder to center and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir curry mixture to coat chicken, then stir in tomato sauce and 1 cup water and bring to a simmer.
Stir in okra and continue to simmer over medium-high heat until sauce is thickened and chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve.