If you've been following this column since I took it over in May, you know that Isaac has been my cooking companion since he was little. But mostly, he's my sous chef. Aside from a few baking projects, he's rarely at the wheel, but this time around, I decided to let him be the top chef. For a recipe of Curried Chicken with Okra, I trimmed and cut chicken thighs into 1-inch cubes and stemmed and cut okra. He did the rest.

For this meal of pan-seared strip steaks with crispy potatoes, I did little more than watch from the sideline.