No one will ever know you made this chocolate pudding with avocados ... unless you tell them

I have a confession to make. I binged every episode of Netflix's "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" over the course of a single weekend. Then I followed all of the Iron Chefs and contestants on Instagram. And then, I watched a whole ton of food videos on Instagram, because, well, I could.
One of my favorite foodie Instagram channels to follow belongs to America's Test Kitchen (@testkitchen). It's filled with beautiful food photos, Test Kitchen Tips and videos showing you how to make certain food items. Recently, the Test Kitchen Tip suggested using a fixed V-rack (from your roasting pan), placed upside down on your grill, as a stand in for the specialized tool known as a barbecue rib rack. The upside down V-rack allows for up to six slabs of baby back ribs to be grilled at once. And there's a great tip for halving peaches and nectarines, too.
But the video that made me get up off the couch and try making it was one featuring a silky-smooth dark chocolate-avocado pudding. I was wary, as videos on social media tend to oversimplify what it takes to make a recipe. So many times, I've been excited to try something that looks so simple, but then I read the recipe and there are so many more steps than the video had or showed. But this one was as simple as the video.
I'll be honest, I had to go out and buy two avocados and baker's chocolate. I couldn't find the 70 percent this recipe calls for, but relax, you can use higher or lower amounts. It works, trust me.
The biggest, hurdle I thought was going to be getting my family to eat this. After all, it's hard to hide that you've dropped two avocados in a food processor and are mixing them with chocolate.
The result is great! It's a silky-smooth pudding, that doesn't include any milk (unless you purchase baker's chocolate that has it included). And it's packed with healthy fats. And, it tastes like and has the texture of a creamy chocolate pudding.
To my surprise, everyone loved it. So much in fact, my husband said that if I wrote about this recipe, I had to add this disclaimer: "Warning, if you do not want to add two avocados to your weekly shopping list, do not try this recipe." I had to add four last week.
DARK CHOCOLATE-AVOCADO PUDDING
(Recipe from America's Test Kitchen)
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
1 cup water
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon instant espresso powder (optional)
1/4teaspoon salt
2 large ripe avocados (8 ounces each), halved and pitted
3 1/2 ounces 70 percent dark chocolate, chopped (I used 65 percent)
DIRECTIONS
Combine water, sugar, cocoa, vanilla, espresso powder (if using), and salt in small saucepan. Bring to simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar and cocoa dissolve, about 2 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cover to keep warm.
Scoop flesh of avocados into food processor bowl and process until smooth, about 2 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. With processor running, slowly add warm cocoa mixture in steady stream until completely incorporated and mixture is smooth and glossy, about 2 minutes.
Microwave chocolate in bowl at 50 percent power, stirring occasionally, until melted, 2 to 4 minutes. Add to avocado mixture and process until well incorporated, about 1 minute. Transfer pudding to bowl, cover, and refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours. Serve.
More:
This no-knead peasant bread from TikTok only uses 5 ingredients