Looking for a fun Halloween meal? A horror movie-inspired vegan cookbook might just have the recipe you're looking for

If you've eaten at Beetle House, in New York City or Los Angeles, then you're one of the lucky ones. These hip goth hangouts are a year-round celebration of all things Halloween, inspired by the artistic, literary and cinematic works of Tim Burton, Alfred Hitchcock, Edgar Allen Poe, Bram Stoker and Washington Irving.
Unfortunately, I haven't had the pleasure of dining on its "Edward Burger Hands," a half-pound burger that comes with a pair of Beetle House Scissors stabbed through the middle (which you get to keep) or to sip on a Coco Skellington. The next best thing just may be Beetle House creator, chef and entrepreneur Zach Neil's new cookbook, "Death For Dinner: 60 Gorey-Good, Plant-Based Drinks, Meals and Munchies Inspired by Your Favorite Horror Movies," which I recently had the opportunity to review.
It's filled with fun recipes with names like Crystal Lake BBQ Sliders (barbecue pulled-mushroom sliders made in an Instant Pot inspired by "Friday The 13th"), a Ouija Board Pea Soup (a split pea soup inspired by "The Exorcist") and a Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath (a Bloody Mary with a Texan twist inspired by "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre").
What makes this cookbook fun is that not only is it full of slasher film-inspired foods, it's also all vegan.
"I enjoy a good theme, and combining horror with plant-based food felt tongue-in-cheek, in which the only blood found in this book is made from beets," writes Neil in the cookbook's intro. "And I, like millions of others can easily escape into watching hours of horror films. We all have our different reasons for 'enjoying' horror. For me, it reminds me of how good things are even when they seem so bad.
"The fantasy reality of horror will never compare to the reality we live in (hopefully). Imagine never being able to sleep or you'll die, or having a demonic entity try to kill you over and over and over again. Suddenly, making my rent payment doesn't seem too bad! I have always found horror to be a fun reality check — the attraction to the dark has emphasized the light in my life. It's a classic negative turned into a positive."
The recipes are fun takes on classic favorites, that can be served up this Halloween, alongside a screening of your favorite horror flick, at a themed party or any night of the week.
FRED'S BURGER
(Inspired by "A Nightmare on Elm Street" Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing.)
This sandwich picks up the look and feel of the classic overstuffed burger of the 1980s with its nacho cheese sauce, sweet onion jam, and a little heat. Enjoy it while hanging out and watching "Nightmare" or any other of your favorite ’80s horror movies.
Yield: 1 sandwich
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
DEADLY INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 vegan burger patty
Vamp Paste (see below), to taste
1 vegan hamburger bun
2 slices vegan pepper jack cheese
1 piece romaine lettuce
1 slice tomato
1 tablespoon Totally ’80s Cheese Sauce (see below)
1 tablespoon Sweet Onion Jam (see below)
1 tablespoon Chainsaw BBQ Sauce (see below) or barbecue sauce of choice
1 tablespoon minced roasted red peppers
1 smoking gun (or your favorite instant foodsmoking )
DIRECTIONS
Cook the vegan burger patty according to the package instructions. Remove the burger patty from the pan and set aside.
Spread the vamp paste on the inside of both halves of the hamburger bun. Heat a small skillet over medium heat and toast the bun, cut sides down, until the insides are golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the bun to a plate.
To assemble, place the burger patty on the bottom bun and top with the sliced pepper jack.
Add these ingredients in this order: lettuce, tomato, cheese sauce, onion jam, and roasted red peppers. Spread the barbecue sauce on the inside of the top bun. Add the top bun. Place the entire burger in a plastic bag or another container, insert the tube of the smoking gun, close the container, and push smoke inside the bag or container for 1 minute.
Serve with your favorite props (Freddy glove, fake blood—wherever your morbid imagination takes you)!
Note: A smoking gun is a quick and easy way to add smoky flavors to food and drinks. You can purchase a smoking gun or a similar tool online. Follow the instructions that come with the smoking gun to use.
Vamp Paste: Mix together 2 tablespoons of vegan butter, 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic and 1/4 teaspoon agave syrup. Put in the microwave on high for 30 seconds.
Totally ’80s Cheese Sauce: In a medium saucepan combine half of a 13.5-ounce can coconut milk, 5 slices vegan American cheese, 1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast, 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt, a pinch of mustard powder, 1/4 teaspoon of agave syrup and 1/4 teaspoon chili powder over medium heat, whisking vigorously until melted and smooth. Mix in 1/4 cup Wondra Quick Mixing Flour desired thickness. Pour into bowl or gravy boat. Can be refrigerated for up to a week.
Sweet Onion Jam: In a medium saucepan add 2 large sweet onions (chopped), 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon white pepper, 1 teaspoon ground mustard and 1 1/2 cups water. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes. Then, stir in 1 cup water and 1/2 cup brown sugar and continue to simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Let it cool and transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate up to a month.
Chainsaw BBQ Sauce: In a medium saucepan combine 1/2 cup ketchup, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon sriracha sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon mustard powder, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke, 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup, 2 tablespoons bourbon whiskey and 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin. Stir over low heat until the mixture starts to bubble. Allow the mixture to bubble, whisking or stirring constantly for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Refrigerate in airtight container for up to 3 months.
EVIL BREAD
(Inspired by "The Evil Dead." Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing.)
It’s quite okay to read from this book aloud. This recipe will only possess you with the desire to never eat basic cornbread again.
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
DEADLY INGREDIENTS
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
2/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/4 cups unsweetened almond milk
1/3 cup canola oil
1 cup drained canned corn
1/2 cup finely chopped pickled jalapeños
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1/2 cup finely chopped roasted red peppers
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Grease an 8-inch-by- 8-inch square pan or an 8-inch round cake pan and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder.
Add the almond milk, canola oil, corn, jalapeños, onion, and red peppers. Mix well. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve at room temperature.
FLESH AND BLOOD
(Inspired by "Carrie." Recipe courtesy of Quarto Publishing.)
No one’s going to laugh at you after they taste this twist on the classic combo of grilled cheese and tomato soup. The tomato soup is made using an Instant Pot for an extra rich flavor.
Yield: 2 to 4 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
DEADLY INGREDIENTS
For the Blood Bucket Soup:
Two 13.5-ounce cans unsweetened coconut cream
Two 14.5-ounce cans stewed tomatoes
One 28-ounce can tomato puree
3/4 cup water (swish it around the empty tomato puree can to rinse out the remaining puree, then add to the pot)
1/4 teaspoon celery salt
Pinch cayenne pepper (to your heat preference)
1/2 teaspoon California lemon peel (or 1 tablespoon lemon zest)
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
3 teaspoons agave syrup
3 tablespoons Bragg Liquid Aminos or soy sauce
6 to 8 drops natural red food coloring
For the Naan Flesh Grilled Cheese:
2 vegan naans
1 teaspoon Vamp Paste
2 slices vegan cheddar cheese
2 slices vegan pepper jack cheese
DIRECTIONS
To make the blood bucket soup: To an Instant Pot, add the coconut cream, stewed tomatoes, tomato puree, water, celery salt, cayenne, lemon peel, smoked paprika, rosemary, white pepper, garlic powder, agave, and liquid aminos. Stir together well, breaking up the tomatoes as much as possible. Cook on the Soup/Broth setting, releasing any pressure manually. When finished, stir in the food coloring until you achieve a very bloody color. Add 3/4 cup additional water if needed to thin.
To make the naan flesh grilled cheese: Coat the outsides of the naan with the vamp paste. Place the cheese on the bread and press the naan together. Grill in a medium skillet over medium-low heat for 2 minutes per side, or until the bread is toasted and golden and the cheese is melting slightly. Remove from the heat, allow to cool for a few minutes, and then cut into quarters. Ladle the hot soup into bowls and serve with the grilled cheese.
Set the Scene: Serve the bloody soup in a small, new, and clean metal bucket that is placed in the center of the table on a circular serving plate. Arrange the grilled-cheese quarters on the plate around the bucket.
READ IT YOURSELF
"Death For Dinner: 60 Gorey-Good, Plant-Based Drinks, Meals and Munchies Inspired by Your Favorite Horror Movies" by Zach Neil.
Published by Quarto Publishing.
144 pages
$24.99