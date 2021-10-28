With COVID-19 cases on the rise in most parts of Massachusetts, and the impending doom of the long winter months to come, I'm taking any opportunity to make small moments into big celebrations for my family right now.
The easiest way for me to do that is through food. Suddenly, dinners are themed — last night's simple turkey burgers turned into diner-inspired Patty Melts with the help of buttery-grilled toast and Swiss cheese, and French fries. Last weekend, I wrapped hot dogs with Crescent Rolls and called them Mummy fingers and added green food coloring to my deviled eggs. It took an extra five minutes in my meal planning and my 5-year-old son couldn't get enough of it.
He put on his crocodile costume and danced around the kitchen to "The Monster Mash" and "Ghostbusters" theme song, and I prayed to whatever higher power you believe in that some day he won't remember the masks and how we didn't go trick-or-treating, but instead the silly, delicious food his mama made for him all Halloween week while we danced in the kitchen wearing superhero costumes.
Today, he helped me make Mummy Pies with some store-bought pie dough, a can of sliced cinnamon apples, melted butter and our household special mixture of sugar and cinnamon (it's not so secret — it just means when the mason jar comes out mom is making Apple Dumplings or cinnamon toast).
We made this step-by-step video to show you how easy it is to be a little bit spooky and fun. (Note: Learn from me and cut your pie crust squares smaller so you have more leftover pieces for your mummy wrappings!)
No matter how you spend Sunday, I hope you find some joy in the simple moments.
Happy Halloween!