Celebrate the end of Lent with a few loaves of fluffy, eggy braided Easter breads

Growing up, I mostly had the impression that my maternal grandparents were of a generation that just wanted to fit in, to be American.

Both were born in the United States; my grandmother the child of immigrants, who arrived at Ellis Island with her older sister, Alma, in 1920. The ship manifest listed them as "Italian" as it did all of the passengers. The both spoke Italian, but my great-grandfather was from Austria, my great-grandmother from Tyrol, with a history both Italian and Austrian. My grandfather's parents were a little more settled, with his father's line including Irish immigrants who originally settled in New Hampshire and two families that arrived on the Mayflower, one Puritan, the other affiliated with the Massachusetts Bay Company. His mother, however, was the daughter of German immigrants, who farmed in Clarksburg and at one point, owned a bar and hotel in North Adams.

But my grandparents, who were born in the late 1920s and came of age during World War II, were very proud to be Americans. Sometimes, especially around the holidays, I feel like I should know how to make traditional cakes and breads that have been handed down through the generations. If family recipes, especially those steeped in German tradition exist, they must survive in the families of my grandfather's sisters or his mother's sisters' families, my distant cousins who appear in my family tree — Heidemans, Noetzels, Raedels, Thomanns and Starrs.

Three years ago, while in Philadelphia during April vacation, I became fascinated with the Easter breads on display in the bakeries in Reading Terminal Station. There were Eastern European sweet yeast breads of all kinds — breads braided in the shapes of animals and baskets; braided breads with colored eggs baked into them (Pane di pasqua/Italian Easter bread), breads with fancy braided tops (Ukrainian Paska bread) and tall stovepipe breads covered with white icing (Kulich, a Russian Easter bread).

I had forgotten those breads, made with eggs, heavy creams, sugar, yeast and butter, until a few weeks ago when I received an email from Alba Kirchdorfer Wendling, who wrote to tell me she enjoyed a recent food column and mentioned she used to share her recipes with Lee Leahy Stanfield, who wrote a food column for The Eagle.

"One time she printed my Italian Easter Bread [recipe] ... you may want to print it for Easter. It's a fun recipe ...," she wrote.

I went and found that column, printed on April 10, 1981. And while I didn't use that exact recipe, I was inspired to start my own Easter bread tradition and decided to make a few Easter breads ahead of the holiday. One of them, Pane di pasqua or Italian Easter bread, is a variation on Alba's, as most family recipes would be. (Alba's recipe calls for lemon zest, anisette liqueur and golden raisins in the bread and an icing made with powdered sugar.) The recipe I used, makes three braided circular loaves and uses already hard-boiled eggs, although you can bake uncooked eggs (the result is soft-boiled eggs) instead.

And, because of the photos I saw of Ukrainian Paska bread (Paska means Easter), I opted to make this tall, brioche like loaf with a braided top. It was fun to make and we have plenty left over, so I'm planning on making French toast very soon. I'll add here that any time a recipe called for milk, I substituted almond milk. I used non-dairy butter and substituted almond flour in place of the dry milk.

I'd recommend both breads for Easter breakfast or brunch.

PANE DI PASQUA (ITALIAN EASTER BREAD)

(Adapted from jessicagavin.com/italian-easter-bread)

Prep time: 2 hours 20 minutes | Bake Time: 35 minutes | Total Time: 2 hours 55 minutes

Yield: 3 loaves

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cups milk

1/3 cup unsalted butter cut into small cubes

2 1/4 teaspoons rapid rise instant yeast 1 package

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs beaten

4 cups all-purpose flour divided, plus more for kneading

1 large egg beaten plus 1 teaspoon water

3 dyed Easter eggs, raw or hard boiled

colored sprinkles

DIRECTIONS

In a small saucepan, add milk and butter. Heat to 120 to 130°F (49 to 54ºC), stirring until the butter melts. Do not allow the milk to go above 130 F.

In a large mixing bowl, combine yeast, salt, and sugar. Add the eggs and whisk together. Add the warmed milk and butter mixture. Add 2 cups of flour.

Attach a dough hook to a stand mixer and combine on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape the sides with a spatula as needed to incorporate the flour. Slowly add the remaining 2 cups of flour to the mixer on medium-low speed and scrape the sides as needed. Knead until the dough is stiff and slightly sticky, about 12 minutes.

Place the dough on a lightly floured board and hand knead for about 3 to 4 minutes, adding a little more flour to prevent sticking. Do not use more than 1/4 cup of flour.

Shape dough into a ball, cover with a dish towel and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

Divide into 6 pieces. Roll each piece to form a 1-inch wide rope, about 14-inches long.

Taking 2 pieces, braid the rope, pinching the ends together and then loop into a circle. Make sure the ends are securely joined together.

Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet (2 per sheet), providing enough room to rise.

Loosely cover the baking sheet with plastic wrap or a dish towel and allow to rise in a warm area, like a proofing box, until it doubles in size, 45 to 60 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Set the rack in the middle position.

Whisk together the large egg and 1 teaspoon water. Brush each braided bread with the egg wash.

If desired, top the bread with sprinkles.

Gently place one dyed egg in the center of each braided ring. Do not press into the dough, it will sink as it bakes.

Bake one tray at a time until golden brown, approximately 15 to 18 minutes.

Quickly transfer the baked bread to a cooling rack.

UKRAINIAN PASKA BREAD

(Adapted from tasteofhome.com/recipes/paska-easter-bread)

YIELD: 2 LOAVES

INGREDIENTS

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1 teaspoon plus 1/3 cup sugar, divided

4 cups warm water (110 F to 115 F), divided

1 cup nonfat dry milk powder

13 1/2 to 14 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided

6 large eggs, room temperature, beaten

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon salt

Egg glaze:

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in 1 cup warm water. Let stand for 5 minutes. Add remaining water. Beat in the milk powder and 5 cups flour until smooth. Cover and let rise in a warm place until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Add eggs, butter, salt and remaining sugar; mix well. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 8-10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide in half and set 1 portion aside. Divide remaining portion in half; press each portion into a well-greased 10-in. springform pan. Divide reserved dough into 6 balls. Shape each ball into a 30-in. rope; make 2 braids of 3 ropes each. Place a braid around the edge of each pan, forming a circle. Trim ends of braids, reserving dough scraps. Pinch ends of braids to seal. Shape scraps into 2 long thin ropes; form into rosettes or crosses. Place 1 decoration on the center of each loaf. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

In a small bowl, beat egg and water; brush over dough. Bake at 350 F for 50-60 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.