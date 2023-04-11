Get dinner on the table faster with Jeffrey Eisner's newest Instant Pot cookbook that uses no more than 10 ingredients for each recipe

The No. 1 thing cookbook author Jeffrey Eisner wants you to know about your Instant Pot is ... you have to take it out the box.
"I promise getting it out of the box is almost as hard as learning to cook something in it," said Eisner, author of four cookbooks using the pressure-cooker appliance that often just collects dust in a box after its gifted or bought on a whim. "Yes, this is new, but you shouldn't feel intimidated. We're all working through learning how to cook with it. Don't worry, you'll have food at the end of the day."
Eisner first became an Instant Pot believer after purchasing one in 2017 as a form of retail therapy, a break in his routine life in corporate public relations. He began a blog "Pressure Luck Cooking," quit his job and never looked back.
Today, Eisner's fourth pressure-cooker cookbook "Super Shortcut Instant Pot" (published by Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown & Company) is available on Amazon, his YouTube channel has millions of views and he's been known to make the rounds on Good Morning America and Rachel Ray with his trusty Instant Pot.
This cookbook, Eisner said, compiles his "easiest, quickest" recipes.
"The thing I'm the most proud of is even though there are fewer ingredients, the flavors are just as packed," he said. "It's pretty much as easy as it gets."
After polling his online audience of Instant Pot lovers, Eisner set out to answer their pleas for fewer ingredients, "dump and go" recipes (no sautéing needed) and the ability to cut recipes in half to feed fewer people. The book, which hit virtual and real bookshelves April 11, offers recipes that call for 10 ingredients or fewer — and that includes any seasoning or salt — with step-by-step color photos.
"My No. 1 goal is to put myself in the reader's shoes," he said. "What question might they have and then I try to answer it for them."
We asked Eisner a few questions to help you get the most out of his favorite kitchen appliance.
Comments have been lightly edited for clarity.
Q: What's your favorite thing to make in an Instant Pot?
A: It really depends on the moment or the day, but something foolproof is soups. You can make a beef stew that can take hours on the stove, or all day to simmer, but you can do it in a fraction of the time with the Instant Pot. And soup is a great thing to start with because you don't have to do too much deglazing and you can always add and change ingredients. It's totally customizable. Pasta is a close second; it's all in one pot and makes a great sauce.
Q: How do you get the most flavor for a recipe with the fewest ingredients?
A: It was a little bit of a challenge to write this book because my previous books, on average, have 10 to 15 ingredients, some are even longer. ... This [cookbook] I use broth a lot — it adds a layer of flavor. And my key go-to seasoning is Lawry's seasoned salt, it's so cheap and so delicious and has less sodium than regular salt. It's a huge flavor booster.
Q: What's a common mistake people make when using an Instant Pot?
A: The No. 1 mistake is people forget to put the stainless steel pot in the liner. Maybe you've got someone who has never cooked with an appliance like this at all and they think the pot is a special insert. They don't realize the base of the appliance is a heating element. The second mistake is they use a recipe from a source that shouldn't be trusted. For example, you should never put dairy in a recipe and then pressure cook. Butter or cream will curdle and cheese will clump up and burn on the bottom of the pot. Dairy always gets added at the end of the recipe. Also, make sure whenever you pressure cook anything in order for the pot to come up to pressure the liquid needs to be thin enough to bubble. Heavy tomato products will not come up to pressure properly, which is why a tomato-based liquid needs to be thinner than you think.
PEPPERONI PIZZA PASTA
Recipe excerpted from "Super Shortcut Instant Pot" by Jeffrey Eisner. Copyright © 2023 by Jeffrey Eisner. Used with permission from Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.
INGREDIENTS
3 cups chicken or garlic broth
3 1/2 cups marinara sauce, preferably room temperature
1 pound regular or large elbow macaroni
2-4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, plus more for the topping if you like
1 6 oz package of pepperoni, diced or slices
DIRECTIONS
Add the broth and 1 1/2 cups of marinara sauce to the Instant Pot and stir well. Add the pasta, do not stir; just smooth it out so pasta is submerged. Secure the lid, move the valve to the sealing position. Pressure cook on high for 5 minutes. Quick release when done and give the pot a good stir.
Stir in the cheese (start with 2 cups and add up to 2 more, if desired). Once it's melted into the pasta add the remaining 2 cups of marinara sauce and the pepperoni (reserving some for topping for a pizza-like finish if you like). Let rest for 5 minutes and serve.
Or, for a pizza-style finish, evenly top the finished pasta with 1 to 2 cups of mozzarella and reserved pepperoni slices. Add the air fryer lid to your Instant Pot and broil (400 degrees) for 5 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and brown. Or, put pasta in a casserole dish and broil in the oven until the cheese is golden brown.