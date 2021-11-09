I recently got a wonderful new cookbook, "Cook Once Dinner Fix" by Cassy Joy Garcia, which really features my way of cooking! The format is that one recipe always yields something that can be used to build a second meal another night. I do this all the time! Often my husband will say there’s nothing in the house, but I manage to find some random items left over from earlier meals and make something new.

Leftover mashed potatoes can be used in so many wonderful ways. Once, while pondering what to do with them, I spied in the fridge a jar of Hosta Hill sauerkraut, a fantastic local Berkshire product, and thought of the iconic Alsatian dish, choucroute garnie, often presented as a large platter of sauerkraut, sausages and potatoes. For a fun variation inspired by this dish, I decided to make turnovers since I always have a package of frozen puff pastry on hand. (I also provide instructions if you don’t have any leftover mashed potatoes.)

I also appreciate an effort to offer variations for various food restrictions or preferences when possible, which this new cookbook does as well. With that in mind, I made this recipe vegetarian, using mushrooms instead of the sausage one would usually have in choucroute. Of course, you can certainly use cut up sausages, or even vegan sausages, in place of the mushrooms. And speaking of vegan, the recipe below gives instructions for making mashed potatoes with just a bit of olive oil, and there are puff pastry sheets that do not use animal products. Finally, there are gluten-free puff pastry products on the market, so this can likewise be adapted in that way.

Follow the recipe below exactly, or come up with your own variations from the suggestions given, to enjoy a traditional taste of Alsace!

CHOUCROUTE TURNOVERS

YIELD: Makes 8 large; smaller ones can be made if preferred

INGREDIENTS

1 package (2 sheets) frozen puff pastry

1 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes or use russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, about 12 ounces, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or unsalted butter, divided

6 ounces mushrooms, white or baby bella (cremini), stems trimmed and roughly chopped, or substitute 1 cup chopped cooked sausage, such as bratwurst

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/2 cup sauerkraut, drained, blotted dry, and chopped

1 egg lightly beaten, omit for vegan

DIRECTIONS

Defrost the puff pastry according to package directions.

If you do not have leftover mashed potatoes, place the potato chunks in a medium saucepan and rinse with water several times until clear. Add water to cover, bring to a boil over high heat, and cook for 10-20 minutes, depending on the size of the chunks, until easily pierced with a fork or cake tester. Drain well and put through a ricer or food mill into a medium bowl, or mash in a medium bowl with a hand masher. Do not use a food processor or blender. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil or butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix well. Set aside.

Heat the remaining tablespoon olive oil or butter in a sauté pan over medium-high heat until shimmering or melted. (If using cooked sausage instead of mushrooms, skip this step and add to the potatoes.) Add the mushrooms with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, smoked paprika, and pepper. Sauté until the mushrooms have given off their liquid and it has fully evaporated and the mushrooms are beginning to brown. Add to potatoes. Add the chopped sauerkraut and mix to combine well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. (Different brands of sauerkraut may be more or less salty.)

Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a half sheet pan with parchment or foil.

On a lightly-floured surface, unfold one puff pastry sheet and, with a lightly-floured rolling pin, roll until smooth, trying to make the sheet as close to a 12-inch square as possible. Cut the pastry sheet into four squares. Place about 1/8 of the filling onto each square. Brush all edges with the beaten egg, or for a vegan version just brush with water. With each square, fold the dough over to make a triangle or rectangle turnover. If the edges don’t line up exactly, it’s fine. Press the edges gently to seal the pouch. Flip and trim any excess dough and use a fork to crimp the sealed edges. Place on prepared half sheet pan. Repeat with the second puff pastry sheet. Brush the turnovers gently all over with more egg wash if using. With a sharp knife, cut a few small slits in each turnover to allow steam to escape.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until puffed and golden. Allow to cool for a few minutes and serve warm with good French or German mustard.