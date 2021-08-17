Ahh ... summer! This time of year, whenever I go to a farmers market or pick up my CSA (community supported agriculture) share or even find myself in the grocery store, something new has ripened locally and we can enjoy the bounty from farms in our own backyard.

One of my favorite things to do with almost anything you can find — in this season of plentiful produce, or even with what’s available in the winter — is to make ricotta toasts.