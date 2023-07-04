When summer approached during my college years, it was time to line up serious employment.

Like fledglings leaving the nest, journalism students fanned out across the city looking for gainful employment in places that related to our major. The allure of being in the world of adults, finished with lectures, cafeteria food, assignments, and dormitory living at least for a while, was hard to resist.

I was infatuated with the world of work. Lunch breaks with takeout from restaurants nearby, being among people who were earning a regular wage, dressed in clothing other than jeans, who talked about the work they were doing with passion and conviction. It exerted a strong pull. I wanted to run away with the circus.

One year, (the cheesecake year — don’t worry, I’m getting to it) I snagged a position in the advertising department of Thalhimers, a high-end department store. I was to learn the trade of pasting up ads. In the front of the advertising department space, with the best windows and newest furniture and clearly at the top of the pecking order, were the fashion artists. A stream of models in the outfits to be featured paraded by the artists’ cubicles as they sketched and refined. The artists — all women — were a serious lot. No noise, no joking, or extraneous conversation here.

Next were the carrels of copywriters — all men. They joked, threw paper airplanes over the tops of their cubicles, played pranks on each other, and started to talk to themselves out loud as the deadlines approached each day.

Two layout artists followed. Materials rained down on them from all of the cubicles at the last possible moment. With icy focus, they calmly fit the bits and pieces together in sketches that became compelling ads meant to entice Richmond matrons to come to the store to buy a new summer dress.

We paste-up people sat in a bullpen in the back, balanced on stools in front of drafting tables that lined the room's back wall. The area had a perpetual and all-permeating burning smell emanating from the waxing rollers that we used to roll the artwork and copy blocks through, covering the backs with wax that would stick to large stiff sheets of gridded paper, the size of newspaper pages. The finished ads would find their way to the paper’s composing rooms, to be published in the next day’s editions.

The paste-up crew was an amiable bunch. They were kind to us — the summer recruits — and for most of the day we chatted, told stories, listened to music,and otherwise amused ourselves. This was because there would be very little to do until the very end of the day — the last three hours being a mad rush to decipher the layout designs, get the pieces waxed and placed, lay down borders and standard info blocks and send finished sheets out the door with runners.

On one such day, the subject was food, and one of my colleagues declared that he had the best cheesecake recipe in the universe. None of us challenged him. Instead, we frantically scribbled on the back of sheets of gridded paper as he recited the recipe.

I am here to tell you it is the best in the universe. I share it directly from the stained and yellowed sheet where I wrote it down that still smells like burning wax.

THALHIMERS' PASTE-UP CREW CHEESECAKE

INGREDIENTS

For the crust:

1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (make these yourself in a food processor or buy ready-made crumbs)

1/3 cup confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/3 cup butter softened at room temperature

For the filling:

2 pounds cream cheese

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup plus 6 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

1 egg yolk

3 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream

DIRECTIONS

Lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 7-inch springform pan, set aside. Preheat oven to 250 F.

For the crust:

Place the graham cracker crumbs, confectioner’s sugar and lemon zest in a medium bowl and stir to combine. Blend in the softened butter until the mixture holds together. This is best done with your hands. Scrape into the spring form pan and press into an even layer across the bottom of the pan. Set aside.

For the filling:

Beat the eggs and yolk in a small bowl and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat together the cream cheese, lemon zest and vanilla, until fluffy. Gradually add the sugar and the flour, beating on low until combined. Add the egg mixture and mix. Blend in the heavy cream until all ingredients are well combined. Turn into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Bake for 70-75 minutes until the cake is set. Turn off the heat, and let the cake stay in the oven for one hour longer. Remove and place on a wire rack to cool for 4-6 hours. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.