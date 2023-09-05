I grew up on Long Island. In September, the leaves began to turn their riotous colors signaling the start of the school year and preparation for the High Holidays.

One cherished ritual was getting a new fall coat. I remember the excitement of thinking about what this year’s fashion would be and how it would feel to wear the new acquisition to services during the High Holidays. My mother might even find a big jeweled pin that would be affixed to my coat’s collar, making me feel very grown up.

My Uncle Lou was my grandmother’s brother-in-law, married to my grandmother’s youngest sister. Lou, who knew people in the garment industry, insisted that we refrain from buying retail. Instead, we were to choose the coats we wanted at department stores and write down a series of numbers on the price tag.

My mother took us into the city on the train to do this. We would haunt the aisles of coats, looking, trying on, deciding. The numbers of the ones we settled on would be written down and passed along.

Uncle Lou took the numbers and found which garment manufacturer was distributing the coats we coveted. Once, I remember going into a cavernous industrial-type room full of racks of garments in plastic bags to retrieve our merch. Wholesale.

I am telling you this because Uncle Lou was the number one fan of my grandmother’s apple cake. It was moist, had crunchy bits where the sugar had caramelized and was full of tart apples, softened from baking and fused into the cake dough. Apple cake was a highlight of the High Holiday table, perfect for the time when the apples were in season.

Uncle Lou adored this cake. As a matter of fact, he adored all the cakes my grandmother made. My grandmother usually offered more than one cake for dessert after family meals. When asked which he would like to have, Uncle Lou would humbly request “a little piece of each”, which became the family anthem for loving a good dessert. Or two.

To this day, we joke about having “a little piece of each” whenever faced with particularly difficult choices to make about which lovely thing we would like to eat.

Because apples might be in short supply in the Berkshires this year, due to an unseasonably late freeze, I am not sharing Grandma’s heavenly apple cake recipe. I don’t want to frustrate you. Instead, I am offering her applesauce cake recipe. It is not the same as the wonderful apple cake, which I hope to share when the harvest is better. But it isn’t bad, and you can make your own applesauce if you happen to get a few local apples, or you can use the store-bought kind.

My grandmother wrote this recipe down in a particularly minimalist fashion, so it took some sleuthing and adapting to bring a bakeable version to you. It is delicious in the fall. I would suggest serving it warm from the oven with a little vanilla ice cream or completely cooled with whipped cream. L’shanah tovah.

APPLESAUCE CAKE

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves (sometimes I use allspice)

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed

1 egg, well beaten

1 cup thick applesauce

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oven to 350 F and grease an 8-by-8-inch square baking pan.

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Add the raisins and mix to coat. This will keep them from settling to the bottom and will distribute them evenly throughout the cake.

In a stand mixer, cream the shortening and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat until well combined. Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients and mix on a low setting until combined. Add half the applesauce and mix until combined. Add another 1/3 of the dry ingredients and mix. Add the remaining applesauce, mix until combined. End with the remaining dry ingredients and mix until combined.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out dry.

Remove from the oven and let the cake sit in the pan on a rack for 5 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack, then using a second rack, invert again so that the right side is up. Cut into squares and serve plain or with ice cream or whipped cream.