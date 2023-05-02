I have mentioned that my grandmother’s kitchen was the size of a walk-in closet. After learning in her efficient space, and as cooking is an important sport for me, I have always found places to live that had capacious kitchens — a requisite for settling in. Except for one, in Philadelphia.

The kitchen at my apartment on 7th and Locust was an afterthought. Perhaps it had to be included to meet building codes. Calling it a room would overstate its lack of grandeur. Think cooking alcove. Think of the place at the end of a hall where a half-sized refrigerator might fit.

Perhaps, because Philadelphia is such a great food town with lots of choices — from the best Peking Duck I have ever eaten to the iconic Philadelphia soft pretzels to an array of exalted high table choices — the builders may have thought people did not need a kitchen, except as a place to make coffee in the morning.

I have accumulated a small mound of kitchen gear. The gadgets, the small appliances, enough dishes to feed everyone in a small town at the same time, sheet pans, baking pans, the-specialized-items-I-don’t-know-when-I-will-use-but-must-keep, all have followed me from move to move.

This apartment, overlooking Washington Square, was a converted industrial building. It had 15-foot-high ceilings and a wall of windows that went from the ceiling to 3 feet above the floor. The windowsill in the kitchen alcove was an essential storage facility, housing spices, knives and whisks. Most of my prized kitchen paraphernalia sat in half-opened boxes that periodically I rummaged through for essentials. The boxes lined the hallway leading to the “kitchen.”

The culinary problem to be solved here was how to cook soulful food, as Grandma did, in a kitchen that even she would proclaim was unworkable.

I was on a quest to accumulate recipes that could be executed in the space and willing dinner guests to taste them.

I found a cooking buddy at my workplace, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. We talked endlessly about food. She, the artist, created illustrated recipe pages for me. I, the cook, made the stuff and brought it in to work to share.

Our culinary friendship ranged from sharing very expensive and impossible recipes by Roger Verge to one-pot simple dishes. She illustrated a recipe page for me featuring Ossetra Caviar with a perfect crème fraiche fortified scrambled egg, served in its neatly decapitated shell, nestled in an egg cup; the voluptuous fish eggs mounded on top, emerging flirtatiously above the shell. On the side, the recipe called for toasted brioche “logs” for dipping. I have not yet attempted this recipe, but I keep the beautifully illustrated page safe for some future adventure.

My friend also shared this crazy delicious herbed rice and lentils recipe. It continues to satisfy even the pickiest palate.

For your dairy-sensitive friends, use a cheese substitute (of which I am wary, but I understand the necessity) and it will still come out ok. You can even double the quantity of all the ingredients for a crowd. What commends this recipe is that it can be made in a kitchen alcove. No big space needs, no special equipment. And you know you can always make the caviar thing anytime you want.

HERBED LENTILS AND RICE

INGREDIENTS

2 3/4 cup chicken broth (you can use vegetable broth as well)

3/4 cup dried lentils (I like French lentils; any will do)

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup brown rice

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 teaspoon dried basil (generous heaping)

1/4 teaspoon. dried oregano (generous heaping)

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme (generous heaping)

1 clove of garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

4 ounces grated Swiss cheese or Swiss cheese-flavored substitute

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Combine all ingredients except cheese in a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Stir 2 ounces of the cheese into the lentil mixture. Bake, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until the rice and lentils are done. Stir twice during the cooking time, once at about 30 minutes, and again at a point just over 1 hour of cooking.

Uncover the casserole, sprinkle with the remaining cheese, pop back into the oven and bake until the cheese melts.