5 food tips Francesca Olsen learned from 7 years of writing about farm fresh foods

I took two weeks of vacation time in July and it was glorious. I'm very much a nose-to-the-grindstone person, so I took some of this time to catch up with friends and entertain people I really like, but never see because we are adults and work, and never want to do anything afterward.

This is how Eagle contributor Stephanie Gravalese ended up at my doorstep one rainy Wednesday. Stephanie and I have known each other for a few years, and have one of those abiding Berkshire friendships, where we can see each other and easily pick up where we left off. We bond over a shared love of food, eating, cooking, culinary trends and palate development; my column test kitchen seemed like a natural way to get into all that.

Readers of this column know I love grilling. Because Stephanie is a sometimes meat-eater, I did it up and bought a nice organic chicken, thinking I could grill it and glaze it with a barbecue sauce mixture that incorporated a cherry shrub I made from Lakeview Orchard cherries.

Spatchcocking is a way to flatten a whole chicken so it cooks evenly — you cut out its backbone, then lay it flat on indirect grill heat, flipping the whole thing once. I also brined it for 24 hours, which made it amazingly juicy and less in danger of drying out in the hot grill.

A shrub is a mildly fermented fruit-and-vinegar syrup, an old-time recipe made to preserve fruit flavors for winter. Mine was a combo of cherry juice, balsamic vinegar, sherry vinegar and some black peppercorns; I have also been enjoying it in seltzer.

Even though the sky wept with rain earlier in the day, we had a good, albeit soggy, three-hour window in which to grill, which was enough time. Because I am a big-time prepper, I left Stephanie no work to do — but she brought great hard cider and taught me how to style my food photos better. The beautiful quilt-chicken-glass-plate arrangement is all her.

Brined spatchcock chicken + kitchen sink barbecue glaze

Serves 3-4

INGREDIENTS:

1 3- to 4-pound chicken

3/4 cup salt

Peppercorns and a handful of herbs (I used thyme and rosemary from my garden)

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons spice mix of your choosing (I mixed up cajun seasoning with paprika, turmeric, salt, pepper, coriander and a little cumin)

1/2 cup to 1 cup barbecue sauce (see below for notes; if you're really interested in shrubs, wait for a future column or get thee to Pinterest!)

DIRECTIONS:

The day before, mix salt, herbs, honey and peppercorns into a large pot with about a gallon of warm water, then let cool before fully submerging chicken. Chill in refrigerator 12 TO 24 hours. You will be glad you didn't skip this step.

Once brined, remove chicken from pot, shake off excess brine and place on a large cutting board. Turn bird breast-side down and make two shallow knife lines on either side of backbone, then use your biggest and sharpest knife to remove the backbone (be careful!). Press chicken open and sprinkle all your spice rub on the pink side, leaving skin side clean. Let chicken sit for about 15 minutes.

Create a nice glaze with things in your kitchen. I did some cheap barbecue sauce mixed with mustard, olive oil, a little sherry vinegar, cherry shrub and cracked pepper. Set aside.

Go out to your grill! (As stated in prior columns, I have a gas grill, back off, haters). Create an indirect heat situation for your chicken by turning on the burners to the left and right, leaving your center burner off. Get grill to about 400 degrees, then place chicken skin-side down for about 30 minutes, with grill closed. Try not to turn it, just leave it be.

After 30 minutes, flip chicken over and behold the amazing crispy skin you have created. Now is the time to begin brushing barbecue sauce on there. Every five minutes or so, open the grill and cover the chicken with your sauce, then close the grill again. After another 25 to 30 minutes, you should have a beautifully grilled, evenly cooked, incredibly juicy chicken. Bring inside and let sit for 15 minutes before carving. Enjoy — but let a creative friend get a good shot first.