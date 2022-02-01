5 food tips Francesca Olsen learned from 7 years of writing about farm fresh foods

It’s weird to write this, but this is my last food column.
I started writing it in 2015, and I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a challenge to come up with a new recipe every month for almost seven years. I have also deeply appreciated having the space here to do so. It has brought me into contact with all sorts of farmers and small-batch food producers, helped me learn about versatility and adaptation, and given me the excuse to host so, so many dinner parties.
Rather than giving you a final recipe, I wanted to give a rundown of the top things I’ve incorporated into my cooking routine as a result of this experience. I’m all about efficiency in the kitchen — doing (and spending) as little as possible to make an impact. Sometimes this can be a challenge when it comes to local ingredients, which are rightfully more expensive than their supermarket equivalents. It all comes down to what you use, the time of year, and how you use it.
Local meats are a showstopper. Local veggies and fruit are wonderful, but the looks of wonder I get when I serve a guest a locally-raised chicken or locally-made charcuterie are unforgettable. You can even do a fight-to-the-finish — I once held a dinner party where I made two chickens, one locally raised and one factory farmed, and took votes on which was better. This gets people to engage with local food on an extremely personal level and really hone in on the difference in quality. It may just inspire your guests to buy some local meat for their next dinner party, too.
Planning is key. Especially when developing an actual recipe, but important for casual cooks as well — if you’re investing in the local food system, make a plan for what you buy. Those habanero peppers look beautiful in the early morning farmers market sunshine, but are you going to use a whole pint of them before they go bad? This cut of meat is on sale but you haven’t used it before — pull out your phone and Google some info before you buy! This has come in handy for me when I have bought half a pig or half a lamb from a local farmer, too.
The freezer is your friend. Those habaneros I mentioned earlier? Throw them in the freezer to use later. The pound of local ginger I wrote about a few months ago? Frozen. The local meat I had delivered earlier in the pandemic? Frozen, defrosted as needed. The pesto you made with the basil from your garden at the end of the season? Freeze it! Too much kale from your CSA? You know where I’m going with this. Your freezer is THE way to enjoy local food all year round.
Play with the seasons. Inspiration comes with the weather. Here in frozen January, there are still local potatoes, garlic, and squash to enjoy. Pretty soon it’ll be time for garlic scapes (also great to freeze!) and asparagus. Then we’ll see the harvest unfold like it always does, with cool new stuff at the market every weekend. The best way to eat local food is to eat what’s available when it’s available — don’t try to find local corn in May, for example. This takes a lot of guesswork out of the process.
A good braise heals all wounds. Low and slow is the name of the game for any and all unfamiliar meat, tough vegetables that tend to be woody or fibrous (fennel comes to mind), or foods with very strong flavor that is better infused into a dish (hot hot peppers, large handfuls of herbs). Cheap cuts like hocks and stew meat are at their very best when braised in a heavy-bottom pot with lots of red wine and vegetables, or lots of red wine and lentils, or lots of broth and citrus and spices… you get the idea. You also can’t really overcook a braise, as long as enough braising liquid remains in the pot, so it’s a perfect method for novice cooks.
Thank you to anyone who has read this column over the years and cooked one of my recipes! I will be cooking some of the recipes I’ve developed here for decades to come.