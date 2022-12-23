Use fresh cranberries in these white chocolate cookies for a real treat at the holidays

For me, the prevailing flavor of the fall and holiday season is cranberry, not pumpkin spice.
I love everything cranberry — from candles to cranberry sauce, and everything in between.
A co-worker shared this recipe after a holiday get-together. I had encountered recipes using dried cranberries, but not fresh cranberries. I love the way the sweetness of the white chocolate is complemented by the tang of the fresh cranberries. These cookies may not be the prettiest cookies on your cookie tray, but what they lack in pizzazz is more than made up for by their great taste! Helpful hint: For some reason, fresh cranberries are a rare commodity after the holidays. Buy a bag now and stash it away in your freezer for future cookies!
— Margaret Button, food columnist
FRESH CRANBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIES
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Yield: 36 small cookies
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, leveled
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
4 ounces brick-style cream cheese at room temperature
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 large egg at room temperature
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
8 ounces white baking chocolate, finely chopped in small pieces (you can use white chocolate chips).
1 1/2 cup fresh cranberries, cut into quarters
DIRECTIONS
Whisk together dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt and set aside.
In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese with vanilla and sugar. Add an egg and mix to combine.
Slowly mix in dry ingredients until evenly combined. Fold in chopped white chocolate.
Finally, fold in chopped cranberries.
Preheat the oven to 375 F and place the rack in the center position. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
Roll 1-inch balls of cookie dough and arrange on baking sheets leaving 2 inches space apart. You can stick a few pieces of cranberries on each cookie dough ball, just for prettier presentation.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden around the edges. When removing the cookies from the oven you can press a few white chocolate chunks (or chips) on warm cookie, it will melt and stick onto cookie.