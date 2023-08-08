Consider the conical Caraflex cabbage when making golabki. It's tender leaves are perfect for making tight cabbage rolls

We recently received Caraflex cabbage — a small, conical-shaped cabbage — in our CSA share and I immediately knew what I was going to make with it … golabki.

If you’re familiar with Caraflex cabbage, also known as European cabbage, you're probably thinking the best thing to make with it is something that calls for crispy, crunchy cabbage leaves. And, you'd be right according to the internet, which is full of recipes using Caraflex cabbage for sauerkraut, stir fry and charred cabbage dishes. But you’ll also see recipes that just use Caraflex in place of green cabbage, noting that it's less bitter and crunchier than traditional green/winter cabbage.

Upon seeing the Caraflex cabbage in our CSA share, I knew based on its conical shape that it would be perfect for making golabki. I thought it would be ideal for making nice, tight stuffed cabbage rolls and I will tell you I was not disappointed with the result.

Even though I have lived in Adams most of my life, I don’t have a family recipe for making golabki. I’m not of Polish descent, but, luckily, I grew up in a town with a large population of Polish descendants who aren’t afraid to share a recipe. I grew up eating golabki (stuffed cabbage), kapusta, kielbasa and sauerkraut, and pierogi at the Polka Picnics at the Polanka Picnic Grounds on Mill Street (this year’s picnic takes place noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10) and at the annual holiday bazaar hosted at St. Stanislaus School. So the recipe shared here is authentic as they come in Adams, from “Favorite Recipes Jubilee Cookbook: St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish Diamond Jubilee 1902-1977,” re-released by Adams Specialty Printing and Co. in 2021.

While this recipe originally calls for a pound of ground beef or a mix of ground beef and pork, I prefer to use lamb, which overall gives the dish a lightness that doesn't come with ground beef or the mix. I also like to add the rice and water directly into the skillet with the sauteed onions, cooking them together. I feel it adds flavor to the rice. You, of course, can make the rice separate and choose to sauté the onions/brown meat together before adding to the rice. I never worry if I have too much of the stuffing, as I take the left over stuffing and any left over cabbage (torn or too small leaves, chopped up) and fill in the spaces between the rows of cabbage rolls before covering everything with sauce.

GOLABKI (STUFFED CABBAGE ROLLS)

(Recipe courtesy "Favorite Recipes Jubilee Cookbook: St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, Adams")

INGREDIENTS

1 large head of cabbage, about 3 pounds

1 teaspoon of salt

2 jars of tomato sauce

For stuffing:

1 cup uncooked rice

1/4 cup and 2 tablespoons of butter

1 medium onion, chopped

salt and pepper

1 pound ground beef, ground beef and pork, or lamb

DIRECTIONS

Prepare cabbage by cutting out the core. Place cabbage and salt in a kettle with enough water to cover, bring to a boil, and let stand, covered, for at least 15 minutes in boiling water to make the leaves soft and pliable. Take off the leaves and trim the thick rib from all leaves.

Stuffing mix: Melt 1/4 cup butter in a skillet, add chopped onions, stirring with a wooden spoon until golden brown. Put one cup of rice in a pan with two cups of hot water, salt and butter. Cook over medium heat until all water is absorbed. Add in the onions, meat, salt and pepper. Mix with a wooden spoon until the meat turns brown.

Stuff the leaves: Place a tablespoon or more of filling, depending on the size of the leaf. Fold the sides of the leaf over the stuffing and roll up from the thick end of the leaf to make a neat roll. Put leaves on the bottom of a roaster pan or 9-inch-by-13-inch glass pan to prevent the golabki from sticking. Place each roll seam side down. Pour sauce over all, cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 F for 1 to 1 1/2 hours or longer depending on the cabbage leaves. Winter cabbage takes longer. Uncover the last 10 minutes to brown.