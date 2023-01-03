Lunch was an important occasion at my grandmother’s house. On weekends, the family would gather. On weekdays, my grandmother made a home-cooked, hot lunch for my grandfather most days. He would walk a few blocks from work to their apartment. He sat at the head of the table. My grandmother got busy bringing out one steaming, composed plate after another from her small kitchen. Her daily baking and cooking were served, always, with loud and hilarious conversation.

Chicken soup was a typical first course. My grandmother’s golden delicate broth shared the bowl with a carrot, a piece of celery, sometimes a matzo ball, or some pieces of chicken that had melted away from the bone during cooking. Sometimes a bowl would arrive containing the coveted chicken gizzard, which was cause for loud mock fights, fork-stabbing gestures and ultimate satisfaction for the one who got its chewy goodness. The soup was always seasoned perfectly. The stuff warmed me, like liquid gold spreading through my chest.

Soup was followed by warmed leftover pot roast or stuffed cabbage. Her meats, all slow-cooked, released a heavenly aroma that hung in the air, creating hours of anticipation for a taste of that tang they had to them, created by tomato and a bit of vinegar.

Then dessert. Either a medley of baked goods or a featured cake. I remember the rugelach particularly. With each bite, the ethereal cookie part melted away, leaving the raisins, nuts, and a hit of salt and sweet in your mouth. There was no leaving any on the serving plate.

My grandmother brought the plate from the kitchen and set it next to my grandfather’s place. He beamed at her as he brought the first sweet cookie to his mouth. It was then, as a child watching his adoring look, I realized that my grandmother’s cooking was such a pure expression of her love.

Learning to make rugelach with my grandmother, I was stationed on my knees on a chair so that I could reach her work table. We spread the dough (I still have my grandmother’s rolling pin), sprinkled the sugar, cinnamon, nuts and fruit and rolled each cookie into its distinctive shape.

Grandma and I talked about the process and a million other things as she taught me to make rugelach. But she wasn’t teaching me how to bake. She was teaching me how to love.

Here is grandma’s rugelach recipe. Make a lot and make them for the people you care about most.

Note: There are a few things you will have to do by winging it. Just like love, you don’t always know what to do 'til you’re in the middle of it.

GRANDMA’S RUGELACH

INGREDIENTS

1 cup milk

1 stick butter (8 tablespoons)

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoon instant yeast

1/2 cup lukewarm water

3 to 4 cups flour (I tend to use closer to the larger amount)

1 1/2 cups raisins, approximately (your choice golden or brown)

1 1/2 cups nuts, approximately (walnuts are nice, but you could use pecans or almonds)

Cinnamon (this is impossible to measure. You will have to do this by eye)

Brown sugar (also to your liking)

Butter for greasing the baking sheets

DIRECTIONS

In a saucepan, heat the milk with the sugar and butter until the butter is melted. Don’t let it boil. Let cool. Put the water into a small bowl, add the yeast and stir until combined.

Put three cups of flour in a large bowl. Add the yeast, then the cooled milk mixture. Beat together and add more flour as needed. If you want to use a stand mixer, use the paddle attachment to mix, then switch to the dough hook and knead for about five minutes until the dough is smooth. If working by hand, flour a board and knead the dough until smooth, about 10 minutes.

Put the dough into a greased bowl, turn to coat, cover with a towel and let rise for one hour.

Grease two baking sheets with butter.

Divide the dough into four pieces with a sharp knife. Roll out each piece into a 10-inch circle. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with cinnamon. It should look like a light dusting. Sprinkle with nuts, raisins and brown sugar. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, divide the circle into eight triangles. Roll each triangle starting at the wide edge, and shape it into a crescent with the small end on top. Put each cookie on the greased baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining three pieces of dough.

Cover the two sheets with a towel and let rise for 30 minutes. While the cookies are rising, heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Bake the rugelach until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Watch them to be sure the bottoms don’t burn.