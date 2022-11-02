Looking to add more vegetables to your diet? Try this easy chicken and avocado pita pocket

Have you heard of the healthy plate model?

Simply put, it's a model for creating healthy, balanced meals that breaks down a plate into sections — half of the plate should be non-starchy vegetables and fruits, 1/4 of the plate should be devoted to whole grains/starch and the remaining 1/4 is for proteins. On the side are healthy plant oils and water, coffee and tea. It varies slightly from the USDA's MyPlate model, which puts dairy in its own category.

For those of you wondering, non-starchy vegetables include: asparagus, green beans, celery, mixed salad greens, sugar snap peas, carrots, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, bock choy, kale, etc. Grains and starches include sweet potatoes, potatoes, garbanzo beans, whole-grain and wheat bread, corn bread, cooked rice and whole-wheat crackers. Proteins include meat, fish, eggs, dairy products and tofu. You can read more about it at hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-eating-plate.

Over the last few weeks, I've been making an effort to put more vegetables on my plate. A lot more.

It seems like it should be an easy task to do, but when you've spent most of your life devoting half your plate to protein or pasta, filling up that half with vegetables requires a behavioral change in the kitchen and a broadening of both your palate and of your recipes.

To help with this, I subscribed to an app that has provided me with a variety of support, as well as a slew of new recipes to choose from. One of the easiest and tastiest I've tried a chicken and avocado pita pocket. Not only does it check all the boxes on the healthy plate model, but it's also filling and versatile.

The recipe here calls for cooked chicken breast (if I don't have any leftovers I'm looking to get rid of, I use Perdue Short Cuts Carved Chicken Breast), avocado, bell peppers, celery, cucumber, carrots, cauliflower, cheese and balsamic vinaigrette, but feel free to mix it up. I always leave out the cauliflower. One time, I didn't have avocado and it was just as good. When I made this over the weekend, I didn't have any bell peppers or carrots on hand, so I added in a few cut up cherry tomatoes. I also left out the cheese, by choice. It was very delicious and packed with vegetables — in fact, this is a great example of how a single recipe can follow the healthy plate model.

CHICKEN AND AVOCADO PITA POCKETS

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound cooked chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup shredded reduced fat-cheddar cheese

3/4 cup diced avocado

1/2 cup seeded, chopped bell peppers, any color

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup unpeeled chopped cucumber

1/2 cup peeled, shredded carrots

1/2 cup finely chopped cauliflower

1/4 cup chopped red onions

6 tablespoons balsamic dressing

four 6-inch whole-wheat pitas, cut in half

DIRECTIONS

Toss the chicken, cheddar, and vegetables with the dressing. Fill each pita half with approximately 3/4 cup of the chicken mixture.