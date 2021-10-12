"Oh, come on. It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus."

Try It Yourself "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook" by Bridget Thoreson. Published by Ulysses Press. 144 pages $19.95

Max Dennison (Omri Katz) utters that now classic phrase right before he lights the "black flame" candle, summoning the Sanderson sisters, three Salem witches back from the dead, in Disney's "Hocus Pocus."

Although "Hocus Pocus," wasn't a commercial or box office success when it was released in 1993, the movie, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, is now a cult classic with a sequel in development as a Disney+ original film set to release in 2022.

In addition to the highly anticipated sequel, fans of the popular Halloween movie now have "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook," to help them conjure up treats and meals inspired by the film.

Split into creatively titled sections — Life-Giving Fall Favorites, Recipes for Salem Townsfolk, From the Witches' Spellbook, Bewitching Brews and Beverages and Way to Go Virgin Drinks — the cookbook includes recipes for everything from pumpkin pancakes and breakfast frittatas to casseroles, soups and drinks. Fans will appreciate the cookbook's cleverly-named recipes, such as "Dead Man's Toes, Dead Man's Toes," named for an ingredient in the Sanderson sisters' life potion soup, and "Chocolate-covered Finger of a Man Named Clark," after the way one of the witches describes a Clark candy bar.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the film or not, this cookbook is filled with hearty fall recipes with the added bonus of the fun you'll have making these magical dishes with family and friends.

DEAD MAN’S TOES, DEAD MAN’S TOES

(Recipe courtesy of "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook"/Ulysses Press)

Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 12 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 hot dogs

1 package Pillsbury crescent rolls

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon your favorite kind of mustard

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375 F. Cut the hot dogs into equal halves.

Open the crescent rolls container. Unroll the dough and cut it so that you have 16 similarly sized triangles. Roll each hot dog half with a crescent roll so that the cut half of the hot dog is wrapped in the dough and the uncut half is sticking out fully exposed.

Using a sharp paring knife, make two or three thin shallow slits in the top of the hot dog toward the middle right at the edge of the crescent roll dough (this will be the knuckle). On the top of the hot dog at the uncut edge, use the paring knife to cut half of a long ellipse out of the top of the hot dog so that it looks like the shape of a fingernail bed.

Place the hot dog rolls on a greased baking sheet and bake for approximately 12 minutes. When the hot dog rolls are done, use a pastry brush or small spoon to cover the nail bed of the hot dogs with the mustard or ketchup.

For a fancier manicure: Make a mustard glaze by heating 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, 1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce, and 1/8 cup light brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat until the ingredients melt together and thicken. Brush on the nail beds before the hot dog buns go in the oven.

BROWN BUTTER BOOOOOOK BLONDIES

(Recipe courtesy of "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook"/Ulysses Press)

Serves: 16 | Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup chocolate chips

1 1/2 to 2 cups mix-ins such as chocolate chips or crushed pretzels (optional)

16 white chocolate Kisses

DIRECTIONS

Place the butter in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat. When the butter begins to foam, use a teaspoon and skim the foam off the top of the butter into a small bowl. (This will prevent the butter from burning.)

Continue to heat the butter without the foam until it becomes fragrant and golden brown, about 10 minutes. There will be brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

While the butter cools, preheat the oven to 350 F, and chop any mix-ins.

When the butter is cool, beat together with the brown and granulated sugars on a low speed until just incorporated.

Add the eggs and vanilla, and beat until light and fluffy (about 3 minutes). Add flour, baking powder, and salt, and beat on medium speed until mixed.

Mix in the chocolate chips with a spatula. If you wish to use mix-ins, fold them in now.

Spoon the batter into a greased or lined 9-by-13-inch pan and spread evenly. Bake on the middle rack at 350 F until golden brown and shiny, about 22 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Once the blondies are cool, cut them into approximately 16 pieces.

Remove the Kisses from their wrappers. Plunge 1 Kiss point down into the top of each blondie.

Place a chocolate morsel on top of the Kiss in the middle. Put the blondies back in the oven for 2 to 4 minutes until the chocolate is lightly melted. Plate and serve or store in an airtight container for up to four days.

BLACK FLAME COCKTAIL

(Recipe courtesy of "The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook"/Ulysses Press)

Serves: 1 | Prep Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/8 cup sugar

food coloring

lime wedge

2 ounces Captain Morgan Black Rum

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

blackberry, for garnish

1/4 ounce Bacardi 151

DIRECTIONS

Chill a cocktail glass.

Pour the sugar into a small resealable storage bag.

Add a few drops of the food coloring to turn the sugar the desired color. Shake the bag well to distribute the coloring throughout the sugar.

Dump the bag contents onto a plate.

Use a lime wedge to rim the cocktail glass. Dip the rim of the glass in the colored sugar so it is evenly coated with the sugar.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the black rum and vermouth and shake well. Strain the cocktail into the rimmed glass.

Garnish with a blackberry.

Optional: Drizzle the Bacardi 151 onto the top of the cocktail and light on fire. Let it burn out before you drink.