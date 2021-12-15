Holiday baking taking too much time? These 3 'impossibly easy' pies are designed to save you time

‘Tis the season to be jolly — and it’s also that time in the season when most of us start our serious holiday baking.

The longer baked goods are in the house, the more I yield to the temptation to indulge in a few taste tests. Last year, I had the good intention to bake cookies and bring them to my son’s to share with the in-laws. I baked them, put them in plastic Ziploc freezer bags — and then ate three or four a day until they were gone. (By the way, cookies never really freeze …)

As I write this, I’m making my mother-in-law’s French Canadian tourtieres (meat pies). Tomorrow, I have to make a pecan pie for my son. Then, it’s all about making a hot cocoa mix, homemade marshmallows and jumbo cookies to go into gift baskets with colorful holiday mugs.

So, when a reader asked me if I had any recipes for holiday pies like the Impossible Custard Pie I had once offered, I knew where she was coming from. Time is short — and it’s time for shortcuts. I searched my recipes and came up with three — pecan, French apple and pumpkin.

IMPOSSIBLY EASY PECAN PIE

(Recipe from bettycrocker.com)

INGREDIENTS1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup butter melted

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 large eggs

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup Bisquick baking mix

DIRECTIONSPreheat oven to 350 F. Lightly spray a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate with cooking spray.

Sprinkle chopped pecans in the bottom of the pie plate.

Place remaining ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth, about 15 to 30 seconds.

Pour batter over pecans in the pie plate.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the center of the pie is set.

Allow the pie to cool completely before serving. Store the cooled pie in the refrigerator.

IMPOSSIBLY EASY FRENCH APPLE PIE

(Recipe provided by bettycrocker.com)

INGREDIENTSFILLING:

3 cups sliced peeled apples (3 large)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup Bisquick mix

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened

2 eggs

STREUSEL:

1/2 cup Bisquick mix

1/4 cup chopped nuts

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons firm butter or margarine

DIRECTIONSHeat oven to 325 degrees F. Grease 9-inch glass pie plate. In medium bowl, mix apples, cinnamon and nutmeg; place in pie plate.

In medium bowl, stir remaining filling ingredients until well blended. Pour over apple mixture in pie plate. In small bowl, mix all streusel ingredients until crumbly; sprinkle over filling.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes. Store in refrigerator.

IMPOSSIBLY EASY PUMPKIN PIE

(Recipe courtesy bettycrocker.com)

INGREDIENTS1 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)

1/2 cup Bisquick mix

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

Whipped topping, if desired

DIRECTIONSHeat oven to 350 F. Grease 9-inch pie plate.

Stir all ingredients except whipped topping until blended.

Pour into pie plate.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate about 3 hours or until chilled. Serve with whipped topping. Store covered in refrigerator.

Note: If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice on hand, use 1/2 teaspoon each of ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg and ground ginger.