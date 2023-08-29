If you ever find yourself with too many carrots in your crisper drawer, there's only one thing to do! Turn them into a delectable carrot cake

"We have too many carrots," I said to no one in particular a few weeks ago as I opened the crisper drawer in our refrigerator.

The drawer was bursting with carrots from our CSA. Bags of carrots — the tops carefully cut off and wrapped in paper towels before being put in half-gallon zip-close bags and store like precious cargo — lined the entire drawer.

Too many carrots? What an absurd thing to think, I mused. But it was true, there was no room for the other items I needed to tuck away.

I knew the cooling fall-like temperatures would allow for a chicken and dumpling soup in the coming days, but that would only use a fraction of the carrot bunches claiming room in the crisper. Then an idea popped into my head: carrot cake.

"Would you mind if I make a carrot cake?," I called out.

This time, there was an answer.

"I will never turn down carrot cake," my husband replied from the next room. "I love carrot cake."

I found a recipe for carrot cake with a cream cheese frosting and began. I peeled, cut and grated carrots until I had the required three cups to mix in with the batter that was, by this time, being whisked within the silver bowl of my stand mixer. As soon as the carrots were mixed in, they were joined by some slightly toasted pecans (the recipe called for walnuts or pecans. No pineapple or raisins required, but feel free to add if desired).

When mixed, I poured the batter into two 9-inch-round silicone baking pans and popped them in the oven, moving on to my next project — the cream cheese frosting, a mix of room-temperature cream cheese, unsalted butter and powdered sugar.

Once out of the oven and cooled, I delighted in assembling and frosting the two-layer cake, reveling in the joy I was finding in this simple act. (Sometimes, I go for long periods without baking and rediscover that joy when I return to it.)

But, the most enjoyable part, besides indulging in this light, moist cake, was sharing it with family and friends in the office.

KING ARTHUR'S CARROT CAKE

(Recipe provided by King Arthur Baking)

Makes 16 servings

INGREDIENTS

For the cake:

1 1/4 cups vegetable oil

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon cloves

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

3 cups carrots, finely grated

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted for best flavor

For the frosting:

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

one 8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 to 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon milk or heavy cream, optional, if necessary to thin frosting

DIRECTIONS

To make the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly grease two 9-inch round layer pans or one 9-inch-by-13-inch pan.

In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together the oil, sugar, salt, eggs, spices, baking powder, and baking soda.

Weigh your flour; or measure it by gently spooning it into a cup, then sweeping off any excess. Add the flour, stirring until well blended.

Add the carrots and nuts, and mix until just blended. Pour into the prepared pan(s).

Bake the cake(s) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, or with a few moist crumbs clinging to it.

Allow the cake(s) to cool completely before frosting. If you're using round layer pans, remove the layers from the pans after about 15 minutes, and place them on a rack to cool.

To make the frosting: In a large bowl working with a hand mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add the salt and vanilla. Beat in the sugar. (Add a teaspoon of milk or cream if the frosting is too stiff to spread; add additional sugar if it's too thin.)

Frost the sheet cake right in the pan. For the layers, frost the top of one layer, top with the second layer and frost the top and sides of the cake.

Refrigerate the cake. An hour or so before serving, remove it from the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature. Refrigerate any leftovers, well wrapped, for a day or so; freeze for longer storage.