Necessity is the mother of invention are words of wisdom that have been proven to be so true as we continue to manage life in new ways that will let us stand our ground against COVID-19.
With trick-or-treat fun only a short time away, I’ve been enjoying checking out Pinterest and other online sources to see what inventive ways parents have come up with to address the necessity of making Halloween as fun as ever for their kids.
Magic has always been a bit scary for me with all its deceiving smoke-and-mirrors tricks and a homemade magic show with the kids might be a fun alternative to trick-or-treating as long as there is still plenty of candy and no one makes it disappear!
There are some great websites and YouTube videos that demonstrate magic tricks. My favorite site is magictricksforkids.org, which features entertaining videos for each trick. You can learn how to levitate a pen, magically push a cup through the table or the magic vanishing milk illusion.
On thesprucecrafts.com, I learned how to do some mind-reading card tricks and how to tell fortunes.
Now, any ghosts or witches trying their hand at performing tricks must first become acquainted with these magic words in order for the magic to happen. Start by waving a magic wand and proclaim: Voila!, Abracadabra!, Tada!, Shazam!, Hocus pocus! or Alakazam!
Halloween deserves a magically delicious recipe for dinner. Instead of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, how about serving up some macaroni and cheese out of a pumpkin!
MAC ‘N CHEESE IN A PUMPKIN
INGREDIENTS:
1 large or 2 smaller pie pumpkins (not carving pumpkins)
12 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked al dente
1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed tomato soup
1 1/2 cups whole milk
3 cups shredded Cheddar or American cheese
1/2 pound Italian sausage, cooked and sliced into rounds (optional)
6 tablespoons butter
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Cut top of the pumpkin to create a lid. Scrape inside of pumpkin down to the flesh. Place pumpkin in a baking dish. Season inside with salt and pepper. Wrap stem with aluminum foil to prevent burning. Place lid on pumpkin and bake 45 minutes. If the pumpkins are small, use two to accommodate the filling.
Prepare macaroni as directed on box until al dente, drain.
In large bowl, combine macaroni, soup, milk, cheese, sausage and 6 tablespoons butter. Spoon into pre-baked pumpkin. Top with pumpkin lid and Bake 30 minutes, remove lid and bake 15 minute more or until bubbly and lightly brown and pumpkin is just tender.
This sweetly spiced pumpkin milkshake is the perfect dessert for a Halloween dinner.
PUMPKIN MILKSHAKE
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups vanilla ice cream
1 cup cold milk
2/3 cup canned pumpkin (not pie filling), chilled
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon pumpkin-pie spice
Garnish: Whipped cream and sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
Combine ingredients in a blender and blend just until smooth.
Garnish with whipped cream and sprinkles.