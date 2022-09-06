With the arrival of fall and the cooler weather, my mind is turning to thoughts of actually cooking and baking again after taking pretty much all of the summer off. My meals this summer revolved around takeout foods — subs, Chinese, Mexican, and pizza, calzones and Stromboli. (It’s pretty sad when you know the takeout phone numbers by heart … and as soon as they hear your voice, they know it’s you …).

Thanks to my son and daughter-in-law, I discovered TikTok this summer. It’s mildly addicting to say the least. For some reason, the app's algorithm thinks I would enjoy shirtless men — quite young, I might add — dancing and exercising. OK, they’ve got me pegged … I’m old, not dead … It also picked up on the fact I love anything having to do with food, although, I will admit some of the TikTok videos of what people do with food are over the top and beg me to ask, “Why would you do that?”

I follow a young man, @datw22246outlook, who makes recipes from the past, found in vintage cookbooks. Sound familiar? Dishes like sawdust pie from 1975, ration cake from 1942, prune pie from 1931, water pie from 1929 or a Civil War cake from 1865.

@yawdie2022, a Jamaican man, watches videos of people making dishes and remarks on the dishes and techniques used. This morning, he was commenting on a woman who made a giant chocolate chip cookie filled with frosting. He nearly lost it when she scooped ready-made frosting out of the container with her hands instead of a spatula. Along the same lines is @tanaradoublechocolate — her remarks are hilarious!

Of course, I also watch serious cooking videos from two of my favorite chefs — @giadadelaurentiis and @gordonramsey — Ramsey also offers his opinion on cooking videos.

Anyway, I’ve tried TikTok recipes in the past with some success, like the pasta with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. Some time soon I’m going to try the latest TikTok craze — making lasagna with blocks of ramen noodles. Stay tuned …

The other night I wanted nothing more than a warm, comfort-food supper and decided on a pot roast, using a handwritten (sadly unsigned) recipe in my recipe box. Better yet, it uses a slow cooker and didn’t heat up my kitchen.

SAVORY POT ROAST

INGREDIENTS:

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 1/4 cups water

1 envelope (about 1 ounce) dry onion recipe soup & dip mix

6 medium red potato (about 2 3/4 pounds), cut in half

3 cups baby-cut carrots or 2-inch pieces peeled carrots

3 pound boneless beef chuck roast

INSTRUCTIONS:

Stir the mushroom soup, water, soup mix, potatoes and carrots in a 4 1/2-quart slow cooker. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Add the beef to the cooker and turn to coat.

Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or until the beef is fork-tender. Serve sprinkled with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.