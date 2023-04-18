<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breakfast for dinner night? Try this easy one-pan shakshuka recipe

Shakshuka in a saucepan

Shakshuka, or Shakshouka, is an easy, Middle Eastern, healthy breakfast dish.

 PHOTO BY AMIRALI MIRHASHEMIAN ON UNSPLASH

I think spring has sprung in the Berkshires. My grass is green, I wake up to the sound of birds chirping through my open bedroom window and, last week and over the weekend, I spent the first of many delightful mornings drinking coffee on the deck.

It’s also brought with it spring cleaning. Now, to be honest, that isn’t a natural inclination for me, but I have a friend, Kathy, who is literally purging her house of things she no longer uses or wants, and I feel guilty about not doing the same thing. I’m not doing well. To date, an old coffee maker and a K-cup drawer and two bags of books I’ve already read are the only things to make it out of the house. I spent the weekend weeding out clothes that no longer fit — 40 pounds lighter and counting! — but I’m afraid to get rid of them just in case I expand again. Lord knows, it’s happened before! I should be cleaning the windows, too …

So, yes, I’m eating way less, no more junk food (the divorce with Ben & Jerry is final). I’m not eliminating all my favorite things — I still eat bagels for breakfast, but they’re barely smeared with whipped cream cheese. I have chocolate in the house at all times, but now it's 87-percent cacao and better for me. Frozen grapes, dark cherries and banana slices are my new ice cream substitute. And I have a few meatless meals a week.

Kathy recently gave me her rendition of an ice cream substitute that is pretty good and low-calorie. She takes a single-serving size plain Greek yogurt and adds three or four teaspoons of sugar-free, no-fat instant dry pudding mix to it to create a thick pudding-like treat. My favorite so far has been adding chocolate fudge. Her favorite is banana cream.

This past weekend, I made a shakshuka, an easy, Middle Eastern, healthy breakfast dish that I had for dinner — because who doesn’t like breakfast-for-dinner nights?

Shakshuka is a one-pan meal that requires very few ingredients and can be switched up to use any vegetables you have on hand. Throw in a red bell pepper with the onions. Sprinkle in some feta or Parmesan cheese or add fresh cilantro, parsley, or basil. I added some red pepper, feta and basil I had leftover from another night. I also used a can of fire-roasted tomatoes I had in the pantry because I didn’t have any fresh ones. I only made half the recipe because I was dining alone and, truthfully, I wasn't thrilled with the reheated leftovers the next day. It was not better the next day! I also don’t appreciate runny yolks, so I cooked them for about 10 minutes.

SHAKSHUKA

(Courtesy goodhousekeeping.com)

Yield: 4 servings

Total Time: 35 mins

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt and pepper

1 pound tomatoes, halved if large

8 large eggs

1/4 cup baby spinach, finely chopped

Toasted baguette, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 400 F. Heat oil in large oven-safe skillet on medium. Add onion and sauté until golden brown and tender, 8 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, transfer to oven and roast 10 minutes.

Remove pan from oven, stir, then make eight small wells in vegetable mixture and carefully crack 1 egg into each. Bake eggs to desired doneness, 7 to 8 minutes for slightly runny yolks. Sprinkle with spinach and, if desired, serve with toast.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all