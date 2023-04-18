Breakfast for dinner night? Try this easy one-pan shakshuka recipe

I think spring has sprung in the Berkshires. My grass is green, I wake up to the sound of birds chirping through my open bedroom window and, last week and over the weekend, I spent the first of many delightful mornings drinking coffee on the deck.

It’s also brought with it spring cleaning. Now, to be honest, that isn’t a natural inclination for me, but I have a friend, Kathy, who is literally purging her house of things she no longer uses or wants, and I feel guilty about not doing the same thing. I’m not doing well. To date, an old coffee maker and a K-cup drawer and two bags of books I’ve already read are the only things to make it out of the house. I spent the weekend weeding out clothes that no longer fit — 40 pounds lighter and counting! — but I’m afraid to get rid of them just in case I expand again. Lord knows, it’s happened before! I should be cleaning the windows, too …

So, yes, I’m eating way less, no more junk food (the divorce with Ben & Jerry is final). I’m not eliminating all my favorite things — I still eat bagels for breakfast, but they’re barely smeared with whipped cream cheese. I have chocolate in the house at all times, but now it's 87-percent cacao and better for me. Frozen grapes, dark cherries and banana slices are my new ice cream substitute. And I have a few meatless meals a week.

Kathy recently gave me her rendition of an ice cream substitute that is pretty good and low-calorie. She takes a single-serving size plain Greek yogurt and adds three or four teaspoons of sugar-free, no-fat instant dry pudding mix to it to create a thick pudding-like treat. My favorite so far has been adding chocolate fudge. Her favorite is banana cream.

This past weekend, I made a shakshuka, an easy, Middle Eastern, healthy breakfast dish that I had for dinner — because who doesn’t like breakfast-for-dinner nights?

Shakshuka is a one-pan meal that requires very few ingredients and can be switched up to use any vegetables you have on hand. Throw in a red bell pepper with the onions. Sprinkle in some feta or Parmesan cheese or add fresh cilantro, parsley, or basil. I added some red pepper, feta and basil I had leftover from another night. I also used a can of fire-roasted tomatoes I had in the pantry because I didn’t have any fresh ones. I only made half the recipe because I was dining alone and, truthfully, I wasn't thrilled with the reheated leftovers the next day. It was not better the next day! I also don’t appreciate runny yolks, so I cooked them for about 10 minutes.

SHAKSHUKA

(Courtesy goodhousekeeping.com)

Yield: 4 servings

Total Time: 35 mins

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt and pepper

1 pound tomatoes, halved if large

8 large eggs

1/4 cup baby spinach, finely chopped

Toasted baguette, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 400 F. Heat oil in large oven-safe skillet on medium. Add onion and sauté until golden brown and tender, 8 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, transfer to oven and roast 10 minutes.

Remove pan from oven, stir, then make eight small wells in vegetable mixture and carefully crack 1 egg into each. Bake eggs to desired doneness, 7 to 8 minutes for slightly runny yolks. Sprinkle with spinach and, if desired, serve with toast.