Maple sugar cookies are a perfect snow-day project

These cookies are perfect for any snowy day! They're soft, delicious, and packed full of maple syrup. The dough was easy to make, and the chilling time was just enough to watch the Charlie Brown Christmas movie. Cutting out and decorating them was by far my favorite part! My sister and I had lots of fun improving our piping skills and eating the mess ups as we went. I recommend enjoying them on the couch with a cup of tea.
MAPLE SUGAR COOKIES
From Liv for Cake
INGREDIENTS
Cookies:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup unsalted butter room temperature
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar packed
1 large egg yolk
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
Icing:
1 cups powdered sugar, sifted
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons water or milk
DIRECTIONS
Beat butter and sugars with an electric mixer on med-high until pale and fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add egg yolk, mix until fully combined. Add maple syrup, mix until fully combined, then add flour and salt and mix until just incorporated. If the mixture is crumbly, add enough milk to get the consistency you want. Chill 1-2 hours.
Preheat oven to 325F. Roll the dough to about 1/8 - 1/4 inch thick, and cut the dough with your snowflake cookie cutters (or any shape you want.)
Bake cookies for 15-20 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of your cookies, until lightly browned on edges. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
When cooled, mix your icing ingredients and pipe onto your snowflake cookie.