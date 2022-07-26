At the risk of sounding more like an opinion piece in The Berkshire Eagle than my normal food column, let me say, global warming and climate change are real.

The weather this past week has made me even more conscious of the danger we're facing. I've been around for many, many years and I don't recall heat waves like this one. As I write this, I'm at my son and daughter-in-law's for the weekend — and the temperature is hovering around 102 F, the humidity is stifling — and there is no thunderstorm in sight to break the heat. Going out the door, you're hit by a wall of wet, hot air. This is not the New England I grew up in!

After a brief hiatus, I'm back to watching news channels almost constantly — and it's not pretty. NASA earlier this month confirmed that water levels in Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, and formed by the Hoover Dam, has been hit hard by an almost decade-old drought. It’s the lowest it's been since April 1937, when the largest reservoir in the U.S. was being filled for the first time. It is currently at 27 percent capacity, according to NASA. The Great Salt Lake is suffering a similar fate, as are the Great Lakes.

The polar ice caps are shrinking and continent-sized pieces of ice are breaking off, ocean levels are rising and wildfires are raging worldwide. Many animal, marine and plant species are becoming endangered due to the rising temperatures and their effect on the environment. I'm scared about the global crisis our grandchildren are inheriting and plan to do my part in preventing more damage, even if it’s just being more conscientious when recycling or lowering the thermostat a bit to use less gas.

Enough preaching! Needless to say, it's been too hot to cook or bake — cold subs and salads from the market are my dinner staples these days. A friend sent me this recipe a while ago. It's my new go-to cake. You can pair any flavor cake with any flavor pie filling. My friend's favorite is chocolate cake with cherry pie filling. I'm partial to lemon cake mix and blueberry pie filling. I also prefer it not frosted, just dusted with powdered sugar.

ARE YOU KIDDING CAKE

INGREDIENTS

1 box cake mix, any flavor

3 large eggs, beaten

1 can pie filling, any flavor

frosting, if desired

powdered sugar, to dust cake with, if desired

DIRECTIONS

In bowl, dump dry cake mix, eggs and pie filling. Stir together until well mixed. Bake in greased 9-by-13-inch pan at 350 F for 35 minutes. Test for doneness with a toothpick. Frost if desired.