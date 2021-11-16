Since retiring from The Berkshire Eagle, I’ve been clearing my home of, for lack of a better word, "stuff" I don’t want, don’t need or haven’t used in years. A house fire some 12 years ago cleared most of it out, but it’s really amazing how much more “stuff” you can accumulate in 12 years.

I started with my son’s room, which he hasn’t occupied in eight years and I saw as fair game. I pulled piles of clothes from the floor of the closet, multiple pairs of sneakers from under the bed and 14 T-shirts wedged under the dresser in the room. My only question was “Why? Why would you jam 14 T-shirts under your dresser?” My son had no answer. I washed them and put them in a drawer for him to sort through the next time he comes home.

I then tackled my own closet. The less said about that the better — let’s just say I took three trash bags full of clothes to the local charity shed and dropped them off. I’m pretty sure I don’t need five pairs of black pants, 12 pairs of capris or a long sleeveless sundress — not with my wing-flap-like upper arms!

My most recent foray was the bookshelves in the living room. I found several books I had two copies of — the result of frequenting too many book sales and not remembering what I had already bought. I found a few I knew I would never read, or had read and they weren’t keepers. The shelf of cookbooks also got weeded out and that led to purging my numerous caches of recipes. The recipes in my recipe box are special, many in the handwriting of the person who shared it with me, so it remained untouched, as was a loose-leaf binder with recipes I’ve tried and now use often. I threw out an accordion file of recipes clipped from magazines and newspapers after seeing how thick the dust was on it. I’m now mired in the literally thousands of recipes I’ve stashed online — some saved off my work computer, some on my son’s old computer, some on my new laptop, some on my tablet. And let’s not forget all of those stored on my Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest accounts. Sigh …

I’ve decided to try one recipe a week, deleting those that aren’t up to my standards or tastes, and moving those I like to my binder. Last weekend, I tried a carrot quiche. I was somewhat skeptical of cheese and carrots together, and was really surprised how much I liked the combo. As I’ve admitted before, DIY pie pastry and I aren’t a match made in heaven; I used a frozen pie shell from the market.

CARROT QUICHE

(The New Purity Cookbook — 1974)

Makes 6-8 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 cups sliced carrots, cooked

4 eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of pepper

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Prepare a pastry pie shell with fluted edges. Do not prick.

Prepare and cook 3 cups fairly thinly sliced carrots. Drain on absorbent paper. Season with salt.

Beat together eggs, heavy cream, salt, nutmeg and a pinch of pepper.

Arrange carrot slices attractively in prepared pie shell, sprinkle cheese over the carrots and pour egg mixture over top.

Bake at 425 F for 10 minutes or until pastry is golden. Reduce heat to 350 F and bake 30 to 35 minutes or until set around edges and slightly soft in the center. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.