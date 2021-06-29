A former coworker at the North Adams Transcript recently contacted me for the recipe for a breakfast casserole I had once made for a company brunch. The recipe was originally from my sister-in-law's mother, who once owned a catering business in Pittsfield. The fact my coworker remembered it after 15 years is testimony to how good it is.
As I was thumbing through my recipe box looking for it, I came across a recipe for an enchilada egg bake I had never tried. And since I love all things Mexican and somewhat spicy, I decided to take it out for a spin Saturday morning. (Good thing I didn't procrastinate until Monday when my column is due — like I always do — because there is no way I will turn on the oven in 90-plus degrees weather!)
I couldn't imagine why I had never tried it — and then I read the ingredients, which were fine until I got to the hot dogs. Now, I love hot dogs as well as anyone, and yes, they are technically sausages, but in my estimation, they are not a breakfast food. So, the first thing I did was to substitute a package of brown and serve breakfast sausage for the hot dogs. The second thing was to add some chopped jalapeno pepper, just because ... I did use the traditional corn tortillas as suggested, but I'm going to try flour tortillas and some queso fresco sprinkled on the top — heck, you can never have too much cheese!
ENCHILADA EGG BAKE
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup (half on an 8-ounce tub) chive and onion cream cheese spread
1 dozen eggs
4 beef franks, cut lengthwise in half, then sliced crosswise
1-1/2 cups Mexican Style Finely Shredded Four Cheese, divided
One 16-ounce jar thick and chunky salsa
One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
12 corn tortillas (6 inch), warmed
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 350 F.
Microwave cream cheese spread in medium microwaveable bowl on HIGH 15 seconds; stir. Whisk in eggs.
Cook franks in large nonstick skillet on medium heat 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Add cream cheese mixture; cook 2 minutes or until eggs begin to set, stirring occasionally. Stir in half the shredded cheese.
Mix salsa and tomato sauce until blended; spread 1 cup onto bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Spoon about 1/3 cup egg mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Place, seam sides down, over sauce in in dish; top with remaining sauce and shredded cheese.
Bake 20 minutes or until enchiladas are heated through and cheese is melted.