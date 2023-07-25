For years, I sat in my cubicle at The Berkshire Eagle every morning and listened to the sound of a spoon clinking against glass coming from the abutting cubicle as then-features editor Lindsey Hollenbaugh ate her breakfast-to-go: overnight oats. (Not to be mistaken for the clink of a fork on a glass container a few hours later when she ate her lunch.)

I never understood the allure of cold, uncooked oats for breakfast. But then, I’ve never been a big fan of breakfast at any point in my life — eggs and bacon, french toast or pancakes first thing in the morning, no way! Lots of coffee with maybe a doughnut or muffin mid-morning, or a cup of yogurt, but rarely a full breakfast — and never before 9 a.m.

Then I went on my quest for a healthier lifestyle and had to eliminate Kellogg’s Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Pop Tarts. Really? Wasn’t my divorce from Ben & Jerry’s rough enough? Nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries or blueberries and nonfat granola became my breakfast.

One morning, on a recent trip to visit my son and his family, my daughter-in-law, Casey, handed my toddler grandson and I small cartons of what I thought were yogurt. Oh boy, was I wrong! As Guy eagerly dug into his with a spoon, I looked at the contents of the carton, which most definitely wasn’t yogurt — it was the dreaded overnight oats in a commercially made form. Trying to hide my lack of enthusiasm and thus not dissuade Guy from eating it, I scooped up a spoonful and ate it. It was amazing! When I got home, I bought some at the supermarket — lo and behold, there was even a dark chocolate one and a cold brewed coffee one!

However, at about $2.39, seven a week were a bit pricey, so I looked into making my own. Lindsey pointed me to a Pinterest pin she used as a recipe. I also got a recipe from my friend Tina’s daughter, Amber, that I’ve adopted as my go-to. I also found a recipe for chocolate overnight oats and blueberry-ginger overnight oats. I pretty much use fat-free milk and maple syrup, but as the recipes say, use whatever you prefer.

EASY OVERNIGHT OATS

Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup old-fashioned oats

1/3 cup almond milk

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey

A dash of vanilla

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients together in a container. Chill in the refrigerator over. Before serving, add any toppings you like: blueberries, chocolate chips, raspberries, peanut butter …

CHOCOLATE OVERNIGHT OATS

(Courtesy healthyfitnessmeals.com)

Servings: 6

INGREDIENTS

2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups milk of your choice

2/3 cup Greek yogurt

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup dark mini chocolate chips or chopped dark sugar-free chocolate

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl. Stir thoroughly to combine, then divide into jars or cups.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to overnight.

BLUEBERRY-GINGER OVERNIGHT OATS

(Courtesy nutritiouslife.com)

Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup kefir, yogurt, almond milk or other milk of choice

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger or a pinch of ground ginger

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 cup blueberries, plus more for topping (optional)

1 tablespoon sliced almonds, plus more for topping (optional)

DIRECTIONS

In a small glass container, add all the ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined. Let rest in refrigerator for at least 10 minutes or as long as overnight.

Before serving, top with additional blueberries and almonds, if you like.