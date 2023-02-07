Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow last week, but my resident groundhog, North Adams Ned, begged to differ. There was no sun, so no shadow. If only it was that easy — we all know that either way, and whichever prognosticator, here in New England, we’re still in for another six weeks of winter.

And to prove her point, Mother Nature sent the temperature plunging two days later. So, how does a food columnist spend a bitterly cold winter day? Bundled up on the couch under a couple of really comfy blankets, binge-watching cooking shows. I had already watched my favorites on the streaming services (not that there aren’t thousands more for me to watch), but I turned my attention to the ones our cable provider offers on demand — and they didn’t disappoint! The young bakers on the “Kids’ Baking Championship” put many professional bakers to shame. This season, the kids are entrepreneurs — each owns their own bakery business. I wish I had a tenth of their expertise and creativity!

I then slid into “America’s Worst Chefs,” which, this season, features celebrity TikTok stars. Their faux pas in the early episodes were out-loud laughable. And I love how Chef Ann Burrell runs around with a red sharpie and paints their fingers when they are caught holding a knife the wrong way.

And, after that, since it seemed like the logical thing to do, I turned to my favorite TikTok recipe guy — @bdylanhollis — to catch up on his videos. Two really intrigued me, mainly because I’m craving peanut butter and trying to stick to a low-fat, low-salt diet. But sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do …

Like me, @bdylanhollis has a passion for old, community-based cookbooks. He picks one recipe and book out for each video and gives it a try — and then gives honest critiques of them. His side comments are often laugh-aloud funny.

“This is not going to work. This is not how you make cookies,” he said about the Magic Peanut Butter Cookies, from an unidentified cookbook from 1984. “We’re going to end up with a tray of melted peanut butter.” Taking the cookies out of the oven and trying one, he changed his tune, saying, “These are melt-in-your-mouth brilliant.”

And they were — I gave them to a friend the next day before I ate all two dozen!

MAGIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES FROM 1984

(Recipe courtesy of @bdylanhollis)

Yield: About 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

Mix the peanut butter, sugar, and egg until combined. (You can use an electric mixer or mix by hand.)

Using about a tablespoonful of dough at a time, form the dough into balls. Place each one on the prepared pans, leaving about 2 inches between the cookies.

Use a fork to flatten the cookies and make a cross-hatch pattern on top of each one.

Bake (one pan at a time) 8 to 10 minutes, or until the edges are lightly browned and the centers appear set.

Place the pan on a wire rack and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Then carefully transfer the cookies from the pan directly onto a wire rack to continue cooling.

Equally as good was an old recipe from Five Roses Cookbook, dated 1934, during the Great Depression.

PEANUT BUTTER BREAD (1932)

(Recipe courtesy of @bdylanhollis)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cups milk

1/2 cup peanut butter

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Mix together dry ingredients. Mix in the milk, then the peanut butter.

Scrape into a greased loaf pan and bake for about 1 hour.