Over the years, I’ve been asked by many readers to help them find a recipe. And since taking on a part-time job at a supermarket 14 years ago, I’m in the right place for questions about ingredients to use and for help with recipes.

A little while ago, one of my favorite customers asked me if I had a recipe for “ragu of beef.” Now, I know to most of my readers, that phrase means nothing other than a recipe request. But I knew better … The phrase comes from a movie from the early 1950s, “The Long, Long Trailer,” starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, as newlyweds Tacy and Nicky. Tacy talks Nicky into buying a mobile home to haul cross country to his new job in Colorado. To save time after a long day of driving, they decide Tacy should make dinner in the mobile home while Nicky continues to drive. On the menu is “ragu of beef,” which Nicky rhapsodizes in song as he drives. Meanwhile, neither Tacy or the ragu end up well — bouncing and sliding over the moving mobile home.

We chatted about the film and our favorite scenes, and then he asked, “What is ragu of beef?" Neither one of us had a clue. Come to find out, it’s a tomato-y stew-like dish served over pasta. I took to the internet and found one that seemed workable. I used the wide noodle-like pasta, pappardelle, and a very dry Spanish wine. It was great, although since I can’t sing, I won’t rhapsodize it in song like Desi/Nicky!

BEST-EVER BEEF RAGU

(Courtesy of Delish.com)

6 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 pound chuck roast, cut into 2-inch cubes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/4 cup red wine

One 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

1/4 cup water

3 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Parmesan, for serving

Freshly chopped parsley, for serving

DIRECTIONS

In a large stock pot over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Season chuck roast with salt and pepper and sear, in batches if needed, until browned on all sides, 10 minutes. Remove into a large bowl.

Heat remaining oil, still over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add garlic, fennel seeds, and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.

Add tomato paste and cook until it is darkened in color, 1 to 2 minutes more. Deglaze pot with wine, scraping any brown bits up at the bottom of your pot with a wooden spoon.

Add whole peeled tomatoes, water, thyme, bay leaf, balsamic vinegar and seared pot roast, and season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until meat easily shreds, 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Use a wooden spoon to break up tomatoes and meat, and remove bay leaf. Serve over your favorite pasta or polenta. Top with parmesan and parsley before serving.