As I write this, I'm with my son and his family in Haverhill for the long Labor Day weekend. I can't tell you how much I love spending time with them.

We spent Saturday morning at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. We were among the first to go through the gates when it opened and only stayed a couple of hours — leaving when it started to get crowded.

It was fun seeing the zoo through a 2-year-old's eyes — and also being the power behind, and chauffeur of, the stroller that his 7-month-old brother rode in.

And, by the way, where did summer go? I've only been in my pool six times, but I'm blaming that, and my non-productive garden, on Mother Nature and her penchant for cold and rain this summer. The good news is, hopefully, I can go in a few more times during this current heat spell.

In my last column, I mentioned buying a head of purple cauliflower at a farm stand near Stephentown, N.Y. It was too pretty to simply steam, so I tried a recipe for oven-roasted cauliflower steaks. I got four "steaks" out of my head of cauliflower and a few florets. It was so good, I ate it all in only two meals!

CAULIFLOWER STEAKS

(Courtesy of healthyrecipesblogs.com)

Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 medium cauliflower heads

Olive oil spray

1 teaspoon kosher salt divided; or 1/2 teaspoon of any other salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper divided

1 teaspoon garlic powder divided

1 teaspoon paprika divided

1 teaspoon coriander divided

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your oven to 425 F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil or high-heat-resistant parchment paper and spray it with olive oil.

Wash the cauliflower heads, remove the outer leaves, and trim the very bottom of the core, keeping the core intact. Slice each cauliflower head into 3/4-inch-thick slices. The outer slices will fall apart — simply roast them as florets with the steaks. Plan on getting three steaks out of each cauliflower head.

Arrange the steaks in a single layer on the baking sheet. Scatter the florets around them. Spray their tops with olive oil and sprinkle them with half the seasonings.

Bake the cauliflower slices for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, carefully turn, spray with more oil, and sprinkle with the remaining spices. Bake them until browned and fork-tender, 10 to 15 more minutes.

Notes:

When you cut the cauliflower heads into slices, some will fall apart and turn into florets. Bake them alongside the intact slices.

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to four days. Reheat them gently, covered, in the microwave at 50 percent power. You can also freeze the leftovers for up to three months.