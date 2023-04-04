I think spring is finally coming! My neighbor's crocuses are in full bloom, my grass is turning less brown, the snow pile at the end of my driveway is almost gone, the thick ice on my pool cover has melted and I saw a robin — I think he was shivering — the other morning. Still no sign of my resident groundhog, but he might have moved on, or the pileated woodpecker who delights in the tree stump on the side of my driveway.

Easter is mere days away. And, of course, my Easter cactus has nary a bud on it, but my Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti do. They seem to be unaware of the changing of seasons, but I am! I sat on my deck on Saturday and it was heavenly. The sun felt so good as it baked my winter-weary bones — OK, so maybe some of that is arthritis! The birds were chirping, neighbors were out and about walking through the neighborhood and cleaning up some of winter’s debris. I read my book and, yes, fell asleep in the sun.

I saw this recipe a few weeks ago. I had hasselback potatoes at a restaurant a few years ago and loved them. This eggplant hasselback intrigued me on many levels — I love eggplant and especially eggplant parmesan, which the ingredients in the recipe imitate. I also love fresh tomatoes and basil. The recipe is easy and comes together quickly — I think the most difficult part was slicing the eggplant. I found it was easier to start at the stem end and cut it down to the blossom end. I sprinkled a bit of salt between the layers of the eggplant and let it sit for about 10 minutes to draw out some of the water in the eggplant, and then patted it dry with paper towels before starting the recipe.

The recipe totally met my expectations. All the flavor of eggplant parm without frying the eggplant and the extra calories and fat. It was great on its own, but I’m thinking some pasta and/or garlic bread would go well with it. I also am thinking of substituting fresh spinach for the basil the next time — and there will be a next time!

EGGPLANT HASSLEBACK

(Courtesy tasty.co)

Yield: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 eggplant

1 cup marinara sauce

tomato, sliced

fresh basil

mozzarella cheese, sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

olive oil

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Cut eggplant lengthwise, keeping it connected at the stem.

In a baking dish, place marinara sauce and spread to cover the bottom.

Place the eggplant directly on the sauce.

Slice the tomato and mozzarella into thin slices. Alternate tomatoes, basil and cheese in each eggplant slice.

Sprinkle salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil and cover with foil and bake for 50 minutes until eggplant is tender.

In a small bowl, combine panko, cheese, salt and pepper.

Place the panko mixture on top of the eggplant and bake uncovered for another 5 minutes. Or until the bread crumbs are golden brown.

Cut into your desired size pieces.